FAU-G mobile game: List of game modes revealed

The wait for FAU-G is over as Bollywood superstar and actor Akshay Kumar posted the game's final trailer and its download link on Instagram.

Indian gamers have been enthusiastically anticipating the arrival of FAU-G since the game was announced in September last year.

The most-anticipated shooter game in the country, FAU-G, was launched on the Google Play Store with a 406 MB file size.

This article shares insight into the game modes that FAU-G will offer players.

Also read: Fans ecstatic as FAU-G officially releases on Google Play Store

Game modes in FAU-G

There are three initial game modes available in the shooter: Campaign, Team Deathmatch, and Free For All.

Campaign mode

Advertisement

Image via FAU-G

The Campaign mode features tales from the Galwan Valley and is more like an arcade episode based on a series of incidents.

The gameplay begins on a dark and cold night in the Himalayan mountain ranges' Galwan Valley border, where a Sikh soldier is on his way to seek revenge on the hostile infiltrators on the border. As the gameplay continues, the arcade mode unleashes many more tales for players to go through.

Team Deathmatch

Image via FAU-G

Advertisement

The Team Deathmatch mode is a 5v5 arcade mode that is not yet open for players. From the look and theme, it can be presumed that FAU-G will offer an intense face-to-face combat mode, much like the Team Deathmatch modes in COD Mobile or PUBG Mobile.

This mode would hopefully be unveiled with future updates.

Free For All

Image via FAU-G

The Free For All mode is a very popular multiplayer gameplay mode in COD Mobile that sees ten players duking it out in a map.

This game mode's description in FAU-G reads "Every man for himself," hinting towards the same idea. However, it is not yet unlocked, and players will discover the details soon enough.

Also read: How to download nCORE Games' FAU-G on January 26th