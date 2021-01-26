Fans ecstatic as FAU-G officially releases on Google Play Store

Since it was first announced in 2020, FAU-G by nCORE Games has been a highly anticipated game in India. The military-themed action game has been in the works for a while and has finally been released on the Google Play Store for mobile gamers to check out.

FAU-G's announcement came shortly after the ban of the fan-favorite battle royale, PUBG Mobile. This led many to believe that the game would try to compete in the same genre, but the developers have maintained that wasn't the goal.

FAU-G, instead, seems to be a single-player action title focusing on depicting real-life military conflicts. Actor Akshay Kumar has been closely attached to the project.

Fans ecstatic as FAU-G is officially released on Google Play Store

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

The game was released today on the Google Play Store, and the actor has been quite active in sharing information about FAU-G. It had a lot of hype leading up to its release, and fans expect a polished, well-made game after seeing the trailers.

After months of anticipation, players can finally see what nCORE Games has in store. FAU-G has had a marketing campaign unlike any other game release in India, and fans couldn't be more excited.

Mobile gaming has had a monumental rise in popularity in India on the backs of games like PUBG Mobile. Therefore, it only makes sense for Indian developers to capitalize on this hype and put out excellent games.

Releasing the game on January 26th feels like great timing on the part of the devs, along with injecting a healthy dose of patriotism to the release of FAU-G.

#FAUG is here! India's most pre-registered game is now live on the Play Store.



- Single player only

- Has in-app purchases

- PvP, Battle Royale to come later



— roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 26, 2021

Early reception to FAU-G seems to be reasonably positive as fans can dive headfirst into the story mode at launch. Multiplayer game modes such as free-for-all and 5v5 Deathmatch will arrive soon.