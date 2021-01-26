FAU-G officially released on Google Play Store, can be downloaded on Android devices from today

The wait for FAU-G seems to be over as the Bollywood superstar and actor Akshay Kumar has posted the game's final trailer and publishing link on his Instagram handle.

Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for the release of FAU-G ever since the game was announced at the beginning of September last year.

The most awaited Indian shooter title, FAU-G, is released on the Google Play Store today, i.e., January 26th, 2021.

Akshay Kumar posts the final trailer of FAU-G on his Instagram handle with the APK download link

The Bollywood superstar and mentor of FAU-G, Akshay Kumar, posted the final trailer of the title a few minutes ago. His Instagram post read:

FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G, takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

The most anticipated title has finally made its way onto the Google Play Store. Users can click here to download the game directly.

The opening scene from the animated trailer release featured the Galwan Valley on June 15th at 1400 hours, where a hostile infiltration took place in the Himalayan Mountain Range borders.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

It can be assumed that this will be the background and base stage of the initial episodes of the arcade-style game. The story about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers will develop gradually as the episodes unfold.

The final scene speaks about the underlying theme of the game:

For Bravery. For brotherhood. For Bharat. This is FAU-G.

Many assumed that FAU-G would be an alternative to PUBG Mobile. But, as far as the trailer and assumption of the gameplay are concerned, it is confirmed that FAU-G won't be featuring a battle royale mode as of now.

