FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards was announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar back in early September, a few days after PUBG Mobile was banned by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
To the delight of players across the country, FAU-G will officially be released today, i.e., 26th January.
FAU-G is developed by Bangalore-based nCORE Games under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar.
On 3rd January, the developers had released the official anthem of the game, which featured a fight at LAC-Ladakh.
Players can check out the anthem below:
This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download FAU-G on their Android devices.
How to download nCore Games’ FAU-G on Android devices
Players can follow the steps given below to download FAU-G from Google Play Store:
Step 1: Players first have to visit the official Google Play Store page of FAU-G on their device. They can click on the link given below to visit the page:
FAU-G on Google Play Store: Click here.
Step 2: They then have to tap on the ‘Install’ button. The download for FAU-G will soon commence.
After the game is installed, players can enjoy FAU-G on their Android devices.
The journey of FAU-G
The first trailer of FAU-G was released in October on the occasion of Dussehra. It featured a few glimpses of the Galwan Valley. However, no details regarding the gameplay were provided.
On 30th November, the pre-registrations for FAU-G were made open by the developers. It received an incredible response as over 1 million users had registered for the game in the first 24 hours.
The game will be based on real-life scenarios and aims to educate players about the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. Moreover, 20% of the game's net revenue will be donated to the BharatKeVeer Trust.
Published 26 Jan 2021, 11:18 IST