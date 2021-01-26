FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards was announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar back in early September, a few days after PUBG Mobile was banned by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

To the delight of players across the country, FAU-G will officially be released today, i.e., 26th January.

FAU-G is developed by Bangalore-based nCORE Games under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar.

On 3rd January, the developers had released the official anthem of the game, which featured a fight at LAC-Ladakh.

Players can check out the anthem below:

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download FAU-G on their Android devices.

How to download nCore Games’ FAU-G on Android devices

Players can follow the steps given below to download FAU-G from Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official Google Play Store page of FAU-G on their device. They can click on the link given below to visit the page:

FAU-G on Google Play Store: Click here.

Step 2: They then have to tap on the ‘Install’ button. The download for FAU-G will soon commence.

After the game is installed, players can enjoy FAU-G on their Android devices.

The journey of FAU-G

The first trailer of FAU-G was released in October on the occasion of Dussehra. It featured a few glimpses of the Galwan Valley. However, no details regarding the gameplay were provided.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

On 30th November, the pre-registrations for FAU-G were made open by the developers. It received an incredible response as over 1 million users had registered for the game in the first 24 hours.

The game will be based on real-life scenarios and aims to educate players about the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. Moreover, 20% of the game's net revenue will be donated to the BharatKeVeer Trust.

