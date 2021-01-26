FAU-G mobile game's release time and APK file size revealed

Players have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on FAU-G. Their wait is now over, as downloads for the title have begun on the Google Play Store, and they can now try out the made-in-India game on their Android devices.

FAU-G is developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company. It is based on real-life scenarios and aims to teach gamers about the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. Also, 20% of the net revenue generated by FAU-G will be donated to the BharatKeVeer Trust.

On Twitter, Akshay Kumar announced that the download process for the game has started. His tweet read:

“Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.”

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

This article looks at the release time and APK file size of FAU-G.

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G will directly release on Google Play Store, existing APK and OBB files on the internet are fake

FAU-G mobile game’s release time and APK file size

FAU-G was released today, i.e., January 26th, at 11:30 AM IST on the occasion of Republic Day. The game’s APK file size is 460 MB, so players must make sure they have enough space available on their devices.

Advertisement

They can follow the steps below to download and install FAU-G on their mobiles:

Step 1: They have to visit the official Google Play Store page of FAU-G on their devices. Users can also click here to do so.

Step 2: Gamers have to tap the ‘Install’ button, and the download for FAU-G will commence.

After the installation process completes, players can try out FAU-G on their Android devices. Only a few users could download the game initially, though it will gradually be made available to everyone.

Also read: FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Major differences players need to know before they download the games