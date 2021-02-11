PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the famous battle-royale game, PUBG Mobile. It is compatible with low-end devices and needs a steady internet connection to run.

PUBG Mobile Lite has been missed by Indian fans ever since its servers were shut down. If Indian players want to enjoy more offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite, they can check the list below.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite that Indian players can download

These are five of the best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite that Indian players can enjoy:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

This title is also a battle-royale game where players will have to fight for their survival by using the weapons lying around. The game has a good arsenal of weapons, like PUBG Mobile Lite.

The title has a cool feature that allows players to respawn up to three times to increase survival chances. The game also has a collection of vehicles like helicopters, trains, etc.

Download it from here.

2. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Players who want to play it offline can enjoy the story mode that this title offers. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game has various weapons that players can use to shoot their enemies.

The game gives various rewards to the players to encourage them to play more. Free survival: fire battlegrounds is appreciated for its good graphics and easy controls.

Download it from here.

3. Cover Fire: free shooting games

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Mobile gamers can have fun indulging in the story mode of this title without any internet connection. The story is fascinating to play and is divided into 12 separate chapters.

Single-player campaigns and offline missions are a major attraction of this game. Players who enjoyed the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite can enjoy the Offline Virus Zombie Event.

Download it from here.

4. Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via GamestarTV (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players can enjoy this title with their friends or by themselves. The game will transport players into the world of cyberpunk, where they have to shoot their enemies for survival.

Cyber Fire has an arsenal of cool weapons like plasma assault rifles, pixel guns, etc. The controls of this title are suitable for beginners as it comes with the auto-shooting feature.

Download it from here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

This game revolves around shooting and survival, just like PUBG Mobile Lite does. There are over 20 offline missions that players can complete with the help of the game's weapons.

The game also has a multiplayer mode, which requires an internet connection to run. Apart from the single-player mode, players can also have fun playing the Army War mode.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer:

This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

