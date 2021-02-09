PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale title that is compatible with low-end devices. In this game, 60 people land on a battlefield and fight to be the last person standing.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite can be enjoyed on an iOS devices.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for iOS devices in 2021

#1 - ScarFall – Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This battle royale title is gaining popularity in the mobile gaming world at an alarming rate. It can be enjoyed without an internet connection, which is a major contributing factor in its popularity.

The gameplay of this title is quite similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has great controls and nice graphics, which help in improving the battle royale experience.

#2 - Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via WallpaperAccess

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire is also a battle royale game, which is compatible with medium to low-end devices. It offers many characters with unique abilities.

Free Fire is a battle royale game that comes up with frequent updates. The latest one introduced a new training ground named Batou, along with several new items.

#3 - Warrior63 – Battle Royale 3D

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Players are offered weapons like pistols and sniper rifles like PUBG Mobile Lite in this game. Players will have to defend themselves from enemies and escape the Poison Circle in this title.

The size of this game is only 100 MB, which is good news for players who can’t afford much storage space. The battle royale matches of this title last for approximately 15 minutes.

#4 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This battle royale game is enjoyed by kids and adults alike. The matches are very short and last for about 10 minutes. There can be a maximum of 32 players in one match.

The basic rules applicable to these short matches are the same as PUBG Mobile Lite. Players will have a lot of fun shooting their enemies with mini-guns and bazookas in this title.

#5 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Image via MobileGamesDaily (YouTube)

This game has block-like characters and pixelated graphics like Minecraft. It also has thrilling battle-royale matches like PUBG Mobile Lite. There are PvP matches that players can enjoy as well.

This online 3D block survival title has three modes: Battle Royale, Hide and Seek, and Infection. Players can also buy skins to change the appearance of their characters.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

