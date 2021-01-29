PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game that is appreciated for its realistic graphics and smooth gameplay. Players can also enjoy exciting deathmatches offered by the title.

PUBG Mobile can be enjoyed on both Android and iOS devices.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile for iOS devices in 2021

#1 - Garena Free Fire-New Beginning

This is a popular battle royale game with vibrant ambiance. Free Fire has a great pool of characters for players to choose from.

Like PUBG Mobile, players need to collect weapons and supplies as soon as they land on the battlefield in a battle royale match. These matches last for about 10 to 15 minutes.

#2 - ScarFall - Royale Combat

This battle royale title is quickly gaining popularity in the mobile gaming world. It has a wide range of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies, like in PUBG Mobile.

The game is known for giving players a chance to respawn up to three times to increase their chances of survival. The game also has vehicles like helicopters and trains.

#3 - Sniper 3D: Gun Shooting Games

Players who like shooting enemies with a sniper will surely enjoy this title. Like PUBG Mobile, the game has realistic graphics, which makes the gaming experience better.

There are tons of different weapons and hundreds of missions that players can enjoy completing. There are 13 distinct cities that players can explore with the missions assigned to them.

#4 - Call of Duty: Mobile

The battle royale mode of COD Mobile will definitely remind players of the battle royale matches of PUBG Mobile. In a match, 100 players descend into an island and fight to survive.

There are many powerful weapons that players can use to ward off enemies. Players can also connect with their friends online and enjoy the Multiplayer modes that the game has to offer.

#5 - Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is often referred to as a battle royale game for kids because of its cartoonish characters. There can only be 32 players in one match.

The game offers fun weapons like bazookas and mini-guns to shoot enemies. The basic rules of battle royale matches remain the same as that of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

