COD Mobile has a variety of multiplayer game modes that allow players to discover and hone their preferred playstyles. But almost all multiplayer modes share one thing in common: the mechanics of killing enemies.

Some players like modes that have straightforward objectives. There are others who are inclined to a more complex and immersive gameplay experience. All COD Mobile modes require a good strategy for any player to be victorious.

Here is a list of the 3 best Multiplayer game modes in COD Mobile that will keep you glued to your phone.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 best Multiplayer game modes in COD Mobile

3. Domination

Domination requires players to capture and hold designated locations on the map. In doing so, they will earn points, and the team with the most points at the end will win the match.

Players in this Multiplayer game mode must be aware of the map at all times. The designated locations to gain points will appear on each player's map. Reaching those locations quickly can be advantageous but also dangerous. So players should be vigilant and extra careful before entering those locations.

2. Frontline

This is the standard Multiplayer game mode in COD Mobile. The objective is pretty simple, kill the enemy. The team to first reach 50 kills wins the match.

Although the objective is straightforward, gameplay and execution can be considered complex. It is best for teams to strategize how to spread out in the map and score kills efficiently. Players who choose this mode often think that they just need to rack up kills. But in reality, it requires skills and proper strategy to emerge victorious in thesee matches.

1. Search and Destroy

Players in the Search and Destroy game mode get the real FPS experience that comes with COD Mobile.

This is the standard Multiplayer mode ever since the earliest FPS games in history. This mode was featured in Counter Strike, one of the first and most popular franchises in multiplayer FPS games to date. Players take the side of either the attacker or defender. The attacker must plant a bomb in one of the designated areas of the map. The defender must defuse the planted bomb or kill all the attackers to score a win.

These are some of the best Multiplayer game modes in COD Mobile. They all require not just strategy, but a well-coordinated gameplan with competent teammates.