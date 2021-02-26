COD Mobile has its own battle royale game mode, which players may also play aside from the Multiplayer option. Players may choose from which class they would want to play, like the Trap Master class.

The Trap Master class in COD Mobile could be challenging to use but may have a significant advantage when mastered correctly. However, players may unlock it on a later note.

With that said, here's how to unlock the Trap Master class in COD Mobile.

How to unlock Trap Master class in COD Mobile

Players can unlock the Trap Master class in COD Mobile by purchasing it for 2000 credits.

Image via COD Mobile

There are also other battle royal classes that players can acquire by spending the same price of credits. It includes the Trickster, Airborne, Poltergeist, Smoke Bomber, and Hacker classes. They may unlock those by choosing the loadout option in battle royale and heading to the class menu.

The Trap Master class in COD Mobile battle royale

Advertisement

The Trap Master class was added with the Season 4 update for COD Mobile. Players that wish to use the class may use an electrified tripwire which can be set down the ground.

Some of its effects include slowing down enemies and dealing with enormous damage, listed at around 98 per second. Players may also upgrade it along the way, and they could see a significant increase by inflicting at 145 damage per second immediately.

User Yanrique on YouTube posted a video wherein it showed his experience using the Trap Master class in a COD Mobile battle royale match. He showcased how can the Trap Master class dominate the game, with him eventually winning the match. He finished off with 27 kills - which is a very high killing performance in the COD Mobile battle royale.