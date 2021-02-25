The best NA 45 loadout in COD Mobile (2021)

COD Mobile is the ideal game to play for exciting combat matches. Using a proper loadout in the game can aid players in performing their best. While there are many strong loadouts, the best include the renowned NA 45 sniper rifle.

The NA 45 sniper rifle deals a massive amount of damage in one shot. One could say that this rifle is one of the best guns in the game.

That being said, this article discusses the best NA 45 loadout in COD Mobile.

How to unlock the NA 45 in COD Mobile

Before crafting the best loadout for the NA 45 sniper rifle, players must unlock the coveted gun.

Image via COD Mobile

Unlocking requires 30 headshots using a sniper weapon during matches. The high damage caused by this gun is one reason it is unlocked at a later stage. The user of this gun gains an immediate advantage on the ground.

This gun can potentially knock out enemies by hitting a 93-damage rate bullet with an accuracy rate of 70. This is high compared to the other sniper rifles like M21 EBR, DL Q33, and the Locus sniper gun.

Advertisement

Best NA 45 loadout in COD Mobile 2021

Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

Optic: 4x Tactical Scope

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

Perk: Disable

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Ammunition: Electromagnetic Ammo

This loadout focuses on enhancing the NA 45's mobility and accuracy at the same time. It's base damage is already high. But to maximize potential, players must position the gun properly, whether moving around or fixed at a spot.

NA 45 Lycanthrope skin

With the NA 45 is one of the most powerful weapons in COD Mobile, a Legendary skin was made available by Activision called the Lycanthrope skin. It was up for grabs for the players worldwide last October 2020.

A video by known gaming content creator and YouTuber iFerg showed how he got and used the Legendary skin for the NA 45 sniper rifle in-game.

COD Mobile is known for releasing skins for characters and weapons regularly. That is why players should stay tuned to the latest news and updates for the game by following the developers' official COD Mobile social media accounts and websites.