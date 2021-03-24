How to obtain SP-R 208 Sniper Rifle in COD Mobile

COD Mobile provides a wide range of deadly weapons that are suitable for different situations. A chunk of players prefer using Sniper Rifles for easy long-range kills.

During COD Mobile's ongoing season, the developers have introduced a new Sniper Rifle called SP-R 208. Players can acquire the gun by completing the new seasonal event.

How to procure SP-R 208 in COD Mobile

Players will have to follow the following steps after opening COD Mobile to get the new gun:

Step 1: Open the app and navigate to "Seasonal" events from the "Events" icon.

Step 2: Tap on "Elite Marksman" to see the tasks that are required to be completed.

Step 3: Players will have to complete the following six tasks successfully, one by one, only in Multiplayer mode:

#1 Kill five enemies with Sniper Rifles

Elite Marksman- First task

Players will have to choose a loadout with a Sniper Rifle for multiplayer mode. Apart from the loadout, a specific map with good camping spots can also be chosen. 200 Credits and 1000 Battle Pass XP will be the rewards for completion.

#2 Earn Long Shot Medals five times

Elite Marksman- Second task

As stated earlier, the next task will only be unlocked after the completion of the first task. In the second task, to earn five long shot medals, the players can choose the loadout with Sniper Rifles or Assault Rifles for easy kills over a long range.

15 Weapon XP Cards and 2000 Battle Pass XP will be earned as rewards after completion.

#3 Kill 10 enemies with Agile Perk equipped

Elite Marksman- Third task

A loadout that includes Agile Perk will get the job done. After completing this task, the rewards will be Ripped Camo skin of J358 and 3000 Battle Pass XP.

#4 Kill 10 enemies with any NA-45

Elite Marksman- Fourth task

Kill 10 enemies with NA-45 while equipping any skin. The rewards for the completion of this task are Locus-Ripped Camo and 4000 Battle Pass XP.

#5 Kill 20 enemies with any NA-45 with any optic

Elite Marksman- Fifth task

Much like the previous tasks, players will have to use NA-45 while equipping any optic to complete the task. Rewards for this task will be Talon and 5000 Battle Pass XP.

#6 Kill 10 enemies with headshots using any NA-45

Elite Marksman- Sixth task

The same weapon from the previous two tasks will be used in executing this task. After completing the final and toughest task, players will finally earn COD Mobile's new Sniper Rifle, SP-R 208 along with 6000 Battle Pass XP.

Stats of SP-R 208

COD Mobile announced the arrival of the new Sniper Rifle on its Twitter handle.

🎯 Precision, mobility, and of course...

↖👆↗ QUICK FLICKS!



💥 The SP-R 208 is now available to obtain in the Elite Marksman Seasonal Challenge on #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/leIm1bmL5O — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 24, 2021

The official stats of the SP-R 208 are:

Damage - 77

Accuracy - 67

Range - 56

Fire rate - 27

Mobility - 50

Contol - 38

Following the above process, players can unlock the Sniper Rifle and show off their weapon skills.

