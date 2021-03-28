COD Mobile Season 2: How to earn rewards through "Pursuit" themed event

COD Mobile recently received its latest weekly update, and with new events being introduced, players will have more opportunities to claim rewards. A brand new themed event, "Pursuit," is also live at the moment and will offer a bunch of weapon skins and XP cards.
The event will take place in the form of a lucky draw, where players will have a free spin every eight hours. Players will also have an opportunity to unlock the Special Ops 1 – Pitch Black operator.
How to claim the rewards through "Pursuit" in COD Mobile
Players will have to follow the following steps to grab the rewards:
Step 1. Open "Events" in COD Mobile.
Step 2. Tap on "Pursuit" to have a look at the themed event.
Step 3. Players can view the rewards in the form of a lucky draw and read the event's tutorial. They can tap on the upper left icon.
The rewards will be up for grabs in the form of free spins, and each spin will reset after eight hours. Players will have to use their warriors in the form of their desired operators, through which they will earn Warrior XP. Warrior XP will be increased after playing Multiplayer and Battle Royale games.
Gained Warrior XP will be used to further strengthen their warrior. As Strength enhances, the odds of winning epic rewards will also increase. After claiming a reward after each spin, players will increase the odds of winning the rest of the items.
Every claimed item will automatically be removed from the Draw barring Weapon XP cards, which can be claimed multiple times.
What are the rewards?
The multiple rewards that can be claimed randomly are:
- Weapon XP cards can be won multiple times.
- Medic - Tourniquet
- Boat - Last Will
- DL Q33 - Tourniquet
- Chainsaw, Charm of Chainsaw
- Prepared, an in-game Sticker
- Motorcycle - Last Will
- MW11 - Tourniquet
- HG 40 - Last Will
- Arctic .50 - Last Will
- AK-47 - Last Will
- DR-H - Last Will
- Type 25 - Sanguine
The odds of winning each item will be different and random according to the remaining items in the pool, with Type 25 - Sanguine being the rarest of all, followed by Chainsaw, DR-H - Last will AK-47 - Last Will.
As mentioned earlier, the odds will increase after the removal of each item or with an increase in the Strength of Warrior. Also, with full Strength, the players will have an opportunity to grab the Special Ops 1 – Pitch Black operator of COD Mobile.
Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:
