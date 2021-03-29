COD Mobile Season 2 leaks hint at Zombies mode returning in-game

COD Mobile provides players with a wide range of gameplay options. Developers regularly push weekly and monthly updates to increase engagement and boost the game's quality. Without a doubt, the release of new events and modes enhances the gaming experience.

These new updates also serve the purpose of expanding the player base of the game. COD Mobile currently has over 100 million downloads on PlayStore.

COD Mobile Season 2 leaks hint at the return of Zombies mode and new features

Recently, COD Mobile's Zombies mode became the town's talk when it was spotted in the COD Mobile's Chinese version. If leaks are to be believed, the same Zombie mode is returning to COD Mobile via a global update.

This would be a huge deal since the Zombies mode was discontinued last year despite being a fan favorite.

Zombie Mode🧟‍♂️ Spotted In The Chinese Version‼



Hopefully It Comes Soon To Global🤞 pic.twitter.com/SgEUvMUGpS — COD Mobile Leaks & News (@CODM_Updates) March 19, 2021

The Zombie mode, projected as temporary from the start, was discontinued in March 2020.

Apart from the Zombie mode, a new Multiplayer map called Monastery was also spotted in Chinese beta, which is expected to be released. In addition to this, there should be the introduction of new rare weapon skins.

ZOMBIES IS COMING BACK: https://t.co/sNlyzmEDZh pic.twitter.com/48ButtH4Nm — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) March 29, 2021

As of now, there is no official update from COD Mobile regarding the Global release. Considering the popularity of Zombies mode, it will be no surprise if it makes a comeback.

Currently, COD Mobile's Season 2: Day of Reckoning is underway, and several events have been introduced.

Along with these events, many rewards are up for grabs. Players can also explore the new Sniper-based maps in MP and BR modes.

