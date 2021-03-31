COD Mobile Season 2: How to win all rewards from Huntress Draw Redux

COD Mobile often comes out with various in-game events and lucky draws through which players can grab some exciting rewards, both free and paid ones.

One such in-game lucky draw is "Huntress Draw Redux," where players have an opportunity to grab various rare items, including weapon skins and a brand new operator with the exchange of COD points.

The only thing players need to have is a sufficient balance of COD points, which they can acquire via the in-game store with real money.

How to win the rewards through Huntress Draw Redux in COD Mobile

Huntress Draw Redux

To take part in the Huntress Draw Redux, players should follow these steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Tap on the "Huntress Draw Redux" icon after some scrolling.

Tap on Huntress Draw Redux

Step 3. Players can kickstart the draw with a payment of 10 COD points. According to the rules of the draw, the price will increase with successive spins. The reward won will decide whether the increase will be steep or marginal.

Players can have a look at the details of the Draw by tapping on "i"

Players will have a total of 10 turns corresponding to 10 items.

What are the rewards

Type 25 - Bloody Vengeance

Each reward belongs to a different class, so each one will have a different probability. The odds or probability will be fixed for the first turn only and increase after each turn, though the increase will also be variable.

Here's the list of all the rewards with their initial probabilities:

Tye 25 - Bloody Vengeance - 0.08%

Artery, in its default uniform - 1.25%

HG 40 - Ballista - 4.00%

A Curse Unearthed, Calling Card - 4.67%

Axe - Bloody Vengeance - 5.50%

Bat Cauldron, an emote - 6.50%

Coffin - 10.00%

Combat Axe - Bloody Vengeance - 11.00%

Parachute - Bloody Vengeance - 28.00%

Wingsuit - Bloody Vengeance - 29.00%

COD mobile features two more such draws right now, including Doppelganger Draw and Urbanite Draw.

