COD Mobile Season 2: How to get Menendez from the Rebel Crate in-game

COD mobile often features various unique crates that are up for grabs in exchange for COD Points. The latest addition to the store is the "Rebel Crate," available to all players. The brand new crate contains several rewards, varying from skins of different types of in-game equipment to a brand new Operator Menendez.

Menendez is based on the main antagonist of the same name from COD: Black Ops II. Players can procure the same through the "Rebel Crate" from COD Mobile's in-game store.

Here's how players can unlock the Rebel Crate and get Menendez:

How to unlock Menendez in COD Mobile

Menendez in its default uniform

Players should follow the following simple steps to unlock Menendez in COD Mobile:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Tap on the Store to open "Crates."

Click on store to have a look at the Crates

Step 3. Click on Rebel Crate to see the rewards and details of the Crate.

Click on Rebel Crate option

Step 4. Players can easily buy the crates by paying ten COD Points. Each turn will cost equally. Instead of buying the Crates one by one repeatedly, players can open ten Crates at a time by paying an amount of 360 COD points.

Open one Crate by paying Ten COD points

Players will have to remember that each Crate will give away a random reward, and players cannot straightaway claim Menendez. Instead, they will have to continue buying the Crates to claim the ultimate rewards.

What are the rewards

Rewards in Rebel Crate

The rewards cannot be claimed by directly buying Crates, but the Odds will increase after each successive buy. Players will reach specific milestones after opening a certain number of Crates and will further receive rewards of a particular rarity.

There are ten Duplicate protected items in the pool that can be claimed just once. These rewards are shown with a crown in the pool.

Here's the list of rewards with their initial odds:

Duplicate Protected rewards:

Menendez - 0.30%

FR .556 - Insurgence - 0.30%

Locus - Revolt - 0.50%

J358 - Revolt - 0.80%

Knife - Revolt - 0.80%

EMP - Revolt - 1.00%

Parachute - Revolt - 0.80%

Wingsuit - Revolt - 0.80%

Relic of the Past - 1.00%

Rollin Dubs - 0.80%

Rewards that are not Duplicate Protected:

M16 - Coiled - 2.50%

SMRS - Coiled - 2.50%

Frag Grenade - Coiled - 2.50%

Truimphant, an Emote - 2.50%

Motorcycle - Coiled - 2.50%

Backpack 1 - Coiled - 2.50%

Cordis Dead - 2.50%

Menendez, Avatar - 2.50%

Rebel frame - 2.50%

Finisher, Calling card - 2.50%

Chicom - Black Marble - 5.00%

BK57 - Black Marble - 5.00%

MW11 - Black Marble - 5.00%

Arctic .50 - Black Marble - 5.00%

Knife - Black Marble - 5.00%

Smoke Grenade - Black Marble - 5.00%

Flashbang Grenade - Black Marble - 5.00%

Concussion Grenade - Black Marble - 5.00%

Backpack 1 - Black Marble - 5.00%

Boat - Black Marble - 4.90%

Wingsuit - Black Marble - 4.50%

Parachute - Black Marble - 4.50%

Ninja - Black Marble - 4.50%

Mechanic - Black Marble - 4.50%

After buying these crates, players can get their hands on Menedez in COD Mobile.

