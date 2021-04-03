COD Mobile season 2: How to get all the items in "Cross Gaurd Mythic Drop"

A new Mythic weapon, AS VAL - Double Edge, was introduced in COD Mobile this week. The weapon is up for grabs now through the brand new in-game Lucky Draw "Cross Gaurd Mythic Drop."

Players will have to fill up their in-game wallets with enough COD Points to claim the Mythic weapon along with a unique Operator and much more.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 2: How to complete "Get Egged" featured event

Here's how players can procure all the items:

How to get all the items from Cross Gaurd Mythic Drop in COD Mobile

Cross Gaurd Mythic Drop (Image via Activision)

To take part in the Cross Guard Mythic Drop, players should follow these steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Tap on the "Cross Guard Mythic Drop" icon after some scrolling.

Advertisement

Tap on Luck Draw's icon (Image via Activision)

Step 3. The Lucky Draw can be kickstarted with an initial payment of 10 COD points. The price will increase with successive turns and will solely depend upon the reward won.

Players can have a look at the rewards (Image via Activision)

There will be a total of ten turns corresponding to each reward, as all the items in the prize pool are duplicate protected.

What are the rewards

Advertisement

AS VAL - Double Edge (Image via Activision)

There are rewards from distinct classes, and odds will be lesser according to the higher rarity of the item. After each turn, as the item gets removed from the pool, odds will consequently increase, depending upon the reward won.

Here's a list of all the rewards with their initial odds:

AS VAL - Double Edge - 0.08%

Templar - Royal Knight - 1.25%

QXR - Flanker - 4.00%

Chaotic Evil, Calling Card - 4.67%

Karambit - Parzival - 5.50%

Sword Stance - 6.50%

Serraded, Charm of Serraded - 10.00%

J358 - 11.00%

Wingsuit - Parzival - 28.00%

Parachute - Parzival - 29.00

Once players procure the AS VAL - Double Edge, they will be able to flaunt the same in their COD Mobile matches. Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:

🗡🛡The Knight of Nights has arrived along with the newest addition to the Mythic weapon loadout!



🔥Templar - Royal Knight

💥⚡️AS VAL - Double Edge

& more!



🆕 The Cross Guard Mythic Drop is NOW LIVE in the #CODMobile store! pic.twitter.com/0RKIBSBlQh — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 2, 2021

Also read: COD Mobile Season 2: How to complete the "Eggs in a Basket" featured event