New Mythic weapon in COD Mobile Season 2: Release date, kill effects, and more details

In the most recent update, the developers have made an ample amount of changes to the game. This has allowed all the players to explore the new aspects of COD Mobile Season 2.

Now, Activision has again come up with something new for the fans of COD Mobile. The game's developers never fail to amaze their players. And this time, it won't be an exception.

Yesterday, the developers announced the upcoming Mythic weapon in the game. Previously, when a Mythic weapon, Mythic Fennec, was dropped in the game, it was a massive hit. This time, they will be adding Mythic AS VAL, and it will be the second Mythic weapon in COD Mobile.

💥 Different reactions within one...

🗡🔥⚡️ Choose an element to take your enemies out.



🆕 Coming tomorrow at 5PM PDT to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/2xlu4Cnqep — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 31, 2021

Everything to know about the upcoming Mythic weapon in COD Mobile Season 2

Since its announcement, players have been waiting to get their hands on the new weapon. Here are some of the details about the upcoming Mythic weapon in COD Mobile Season 2:

Release date and time

The Mythic weapon will be releasing on April 1, 2021, and the update will be dropping at 5 PM PDT.

Mythic in AS VAL Double Edge

Advertisement

The weapon will be a perfect combination of both old and new technology in one deadly package. And all the Mythic properties can be found within AS VAL Double Edge.

🌌Mythic properties all within one...

💥✨ AS VAL - Double Edge



📖Get the intel about it here 👉 https://t.co/feeOOExkYk



🗡⚡️The Cross Guard Mythic Drop will be hitting the #CODMobile store tomorrow at 5PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/L4I1Uz0jVv — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 1, 2021

However, there is no standard weapon blueprint for now. Players can customize the Double Edge AS VAL with Mythic level customization options.

After the customization, the weapon can excel in various combat situations. From fast mid-range battles to long-distance precision firing, it will become more effective.

Kill effects

Players can choose three kill effects as well. More kills will charge up an epic red-to-blue electricity animation. And players can also use Mythic upgrade cards to unlock new skins and other attachments.

Alongside the AS VAL Double Edge, players can get a new Templar – Royal Knight Operator from the lucky draw in COD Mobile.

The lucky draw also includes Serrated and Claw Hammer weapon charms, QXR – Flanker, and J358 – Parzival weapon blueprints. The Calling Card – Chaotic Evil, the Order and Lance Stickers, and the Karambit – Parzival melee blueprint will also be included in the list. Players will have to wait a bit longer to acquire all of them.