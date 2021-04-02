COD Mobile Season 2: How to complete the "Eggs in a Basket" featured event

The new Easter-inspired Multiplayer mode map provides COD Mobile players with the opportunity to grab numerous rewards.

COD Mobile players can explore the new temporary map, "Easter Prop Hunt," from the featured section. Complete tasks assigned to the "Eggs in a Basket" event to procure the rewards.

Prizes will only be obtained after the completion of all the tasks of the featured event. The event will be up from April 02 - 08, 2021 ((UTC).

Here's how the event can be completed.

How to complete "Eggs in a Basket" in COD Mobile

All featured event tasks must be completed only in the new multiplayer mode "Easter Prop Hunt." Players should follow the following steps to complete the featured event:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile, and tap on "Events."

Step 2. Select "Featured" from the "Events."

Events > Featured > Eggs in a Basket

Step 3. There are nine tasks and corresponding points, which can only be earned after completing tasks in the "Easter Prop Hunt" map of MP mode. The points acquired will add up.

Players need to explore the "Easter Prop Hunt" map

Here's the list of all nine tasks along with the corresponding points:

Play one match from the Easter Prop Hunt Playlist - 10 points

Play three matches from the Easter Prop Hunt Playlist - 10 points

Play ten matches from the Easter Prop Hunt Playlist - 20 points

Kill 15 enemies in Easter Prop Hunt matches - 10 points

Kill 30 enemies in Easter Prop Hunt matches - 10 points

Kill 50 enemies in Easter Prop Hunt matches - 20 points

Kill 100 enemies in Easter Prop Hunt matches - 20 points

Win three Easter Prop Hunt matches - 20 points

Win five Easter Prop Hunt matches - 20 points

What are the rewards

Players can have a look at the rewards in the Featured Events menu

Players can unlock the rewards after gaining a certain number of points by completing tasks. Here's the list of all the rewards that can be procured in Eggs in a Basket event after gaining a certain amount of points:

Five Weapon XP cards - 40 points

300 Credits - 60 points

HS0405 - Ripped Camo- 80 points

Hunter Frame - 100 points

Knuckle Up - Charm of Knuckle Up - 120 points

After grabbing these rewards, players can flaunt the same via in-game matches on COD Mobile. Players can also check out other events in the menu to claim other rewards.

