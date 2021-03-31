Top 5 SMG loadout in COD Mobile Season 2

The popularity of COD Mobile makes it one of the best games on the mobile platform. Multiple features of the game make it more attractive to loyal and newer gamers.

Frequent changes and updates to the game make it more interesting as the players have lots to explore. The goal of the developers is to keep the title fresh. In the most recent update, the developers have made an ample amount of changes to the game. This has allowed all gamers to explore new aspects of COD Mobile Season 2.

Another thing that makes this game different from all other battle royale games is its unique range of weapons in-game. Players can equip themselves with a choice of load-outs that include Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Soldiers/Agents, Operator Skills, Lethal, Tactical, and Perks.

There are different types of weapons in the game. SMG is one of them.

Best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 2:

Here are the best 5 SMGs for COD Mobile Season 2.

QXR:

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 80

Range: 42

One of the best SMGs for close combat. With great damage, moderate recoil, and a good fire rate, it is one of the deadliest weapons in the game.

QQ9:

Damage: 40

Fire Rate: 83

Range: 46

One of the most balanced SMGs in COD Mobile Season 2. It has a high amount of damage in close range. With a high fire rate and moderate recoil it is one of the most useful guns in the game.

RUS-79U

Damage: 43

Fire Rate: 77

Range: 44

This is arguably the most balanced SMG in COD Mobile Season 2. The gun is best for close and medium range. This gun also causes a high amount of damage to opponents. The fast fire rate and good recoil control make it one of the game's best guns.

Fennec

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 111

Range: 40

This gun has the highest fire rate in the game. With this high fire rate, players can easily take down enemies in close combat.

MSMC

Damage: 40

Fire Rate: 92

Range: 40

Arguably the best SMG in the game right now. MSMC has a high fire rate and severe damage. This gun is phenomenal for close combat, and thanks to lower recoil, it is effortless to control.