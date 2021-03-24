COD Mobile Season 2: Top 5 guns for ranked multiplayer mode

The popularity of COD Mobile is known to all. Multiple features of the game make it more attractive to loyal and newer gamers.

Activision is trying to add something new in every update of Call of Duty: Mobile so gamers can explore new things each time. These tweaks are also helping change the meta inside the game.

In the recent update, the developers have made lots of changes in the game. With new maps, modes, and guns, it has already started to make an impression on COD Mobile lovers.

Best five guns for ranked multiplayer in COD Mobile Season 2

Before entering a game, it is crucial to equip the best guns in the loadout.

#1 - MSMC

MSMC

Damage: 40

Fire Rate: 92

Range: 40

MSMC is a Submachine Gun with a high fire rate and severe damage. This gun is phenomenal for close combat, and thanks to lower recoil, it is effortless to control.

#2 - AK-117

AK-117

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 77

Range: 52

The AK-117 is arguably the best assault rifle in COD Mobile. With a high fire rate and significant damage, it can take down the enemies quickly. However, this gun's recoil is very high, and sometimes, it is tough to control.

#3 - AK-47

AK-47

Damage: 48

Fire Rate: 55

Range: 58

The AK-47 is one of the most valuable guns for close combat, dealing a high amount of damage to the opposition. However, the recoil of this gun is also very high.

#4 - HVK-30

HVK-30

Damage: 35

Fire Rate: 71

Range: 62

The HVK-30 is one of the most popular ARs in the game. It has a very high fire rate which is highly useful in close combat. Players can surely use it for the ranked multiplayer mode.

#5 - DL Q33

DL Q33

Damage: 80

Fire Rate: 28

Range: 91

DLQ33, a bolt-action sniper rifle, is also one of the best sniper rifles in COD Mobile. With serious damage, good accuracy, and a long range, it is one of the most useful snipers in COD Mobile.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.