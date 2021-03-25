Top 5 Legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 2

Activision is trying to introduce new content for COD Mobile players in their every update. Their goal is to keep the title fresh.

In the most recent update, the developers have made an ample amount of changes to the game. This has allowed all gamers to explore new aspects of COD Mobile Season 2.

The developers have added some new weapons as well. While COD Mobile already has a unique array of weapons, the addition of new weapons has made the game more fascinating.

5 Legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 2

#1- AK117:

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 77

Range: 52

Advertisement

AK117 is one of the best assault rifles in the game right now. Before COD Mobile, it was used in Call of Duty: Heroes by Ghost.

With a high fire rate and significant damage, it can cause a lot of trouble for enemies. However, this gun's recoil is high, and sometimes, it is tough to control.

#2 - Type 25

Type 25

Damage: 39

Fire Rate: 79

Range: 48

This is an assault rifle in the game. Previously, it was used in Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Call of Duty: Strike Team. In Call of Duty: Black Ops II, this gun was used by David Mason.

High damage and high fire rate from this gun can be beneficial in close combat situations in COD Mobile.

#3 - AS VAL

AS-VAL

Advertisement

Damage: 43

Fire Rate: 80

Range: 45

This is one of the newly added weapons in the game. The developers have introduced this gun in a recent update. Previously, it was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

However, AS VAL has a slower bullet speed than any other assault rifle in the game. But it is much more useful for long-range.

#4 - GKS

GKS

Damage: 43

Fire Rate: 60

Range: 50

GKS is a Submachine Gun in COD Mobile. Previously it was featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Guns that cause high damage and have a high fire rate are among the most popular weapons in the game. These weapons aid the success of players in battle.

Advertisement

#5 - SP-R 208

SP-R 208

Damage: 77

Fire Rate: 27

Range: 56

This is another newly added weapon in the game. Previously, the gun was used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

SP-R 208 is a Marksman Rifle. This gun has already made a significant impact on the game.