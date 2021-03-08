COD Mobile Season 2: Battle Pass leak reveals MW Operators, new Mace skin, Desert theme, and much more

COD Mobile Season 2 is coming this week. In this new season, the developers are bringing in plenty of changes and adding some exciting features from the historical Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The new season of COD Mobile is commencing next week. Although the exact date has not yet been announced, the excitement is increasing day by day.

We're just a few days away from Season 2 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iX21vgkRa7 — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) March 8, 2021

What to look for in COD Mobile Season 2

COD Mobile Season 2 battle pass has been leaked. There are plenty of things to look for in the new season.

#1- Characters:

Gamers will get some characters from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in COD Mobile Season 2. The developers have confirmed the addition of Alex, Mil-Sim, Mace, Mara and Ghost.

#2 - Mara's Return:

Mara is making a comeback in COD Mobile after Season 10 along with Ghost. In this new season, Mara returns with a new look as a special ops assaulter.

According to the comics Ghost and Mara are best friends. When Mara was fighting with death, Ghost was by her bedside even after his death. It is expected that Mara will not take Ghost's death lightly and will look to infiltrate the five and that's why she is coming iwith a a new look.

#3 - New Mace Outfit:

Mace is the Jackals operator of the Allegiance faction featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. He was the partner of Simon 'Ghost' Riley in the same unit prior to the events of Modern Warfare.

By seeing the new Mace outfit in its official image, fans might get to see a legendary Mace skin later this season.

#4 - Desert Warfare

According to data miners, the next theme for COD Mobile will be based on Desert Warfare as the image resembles that. Fans can expect cosmetics based on Desert Camo in the upcoming season.

However, the patch notes for the new season has been released already.

The developers are trying their best to make this game more interesting. By adding multiple features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, they want to give COD Mobile lovers a taste of historical PC game as well.

