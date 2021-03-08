COD Mobile has become a popular name in the battle royale category in both ios and Android app store. The game offers great PvP battle experience to players on their smartphones. Call Of Duty is one of the most popular franchises for PC gaming. The game has gained millions of downloads on both iOS and Android platforms.

Players can choose from a flurry of weapons ranging from pistols, sniper rifles as well as assault rifles. There are lots of interesting modes and maps to play with your friends in squad mode, duo mode or even in solo. Players also get the option to choose their character's in-game name, costume and skin to stand out from other players. In this article, we take a look at the top 20 cool and stylish names for COD Mobile in 2021.

Cool and stylish names for COD Mobile:

αℓρнα мαкє ﹄Gคղgຮte͢͢͢尺﹃ Ａｎｇｒｙ Ｗｏｌｆ 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 DΣƧƬIПY LoN3 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐬 υηκηοωηAnnihilator HyPer Hunt3r D҉e҉adH҉un҉t҉er 🅷🅴🅰🅳🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁 GΉӨƧƬiΣ لօʂհ EᗩGᒪE кιℓℓєя SWΛG Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ Mafia

Players can copy their favorite names from the list and make their own character's name. However, if you want to create more exclusive names that suit you better, players can head to the following websites:

#1 Nickfinder

#2 Appamatix

#3 Lingojam

#4 etcgamer.com

Steps to change character name in COD Mobile:

Rename card COD Mobile

A player can easily change his/her in-game character name with the help of a Rename Card. The card is available for purchase in the store section of the game. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to change your character's name in COD Mobile:

#1 Open your COD Mobile game on your smartphone.

#2 Now head to the shop section to buy a rename card if you don't already own one.

#3 After purchasing the rename card, visit the inventory and tap on the rename card.

#4 A dialog box will appear on your screen with the option to change your in-game character's name.

#5 Copy the desired name in the box and click on SAVE.

