COD Mobile is one of the biggest names in the battle royale category. The title offers good quality graphics, while also not requiring high-end devices for it to run smoothly. The game has seen a huge rise in popularity since the ban of its competitor - PUBG Mobile, in the Indian region. In this article, we discuss some of the best tips to aim like a pro in COD Mobile.

How to aim like a pro in COD Mobile:

#1 HUD Controls:

HUD Controls setting in COD Mobile (Image credits: Zilliongamer.com)

COD Mobile provides players with the option to change their HUD layout. Players who are not comfortable at aiming with two-thumbs controls can switch to three or four-thumb control settings for better aim. To do this, visit the HUD control option in your game, and choose the control setting that best suits your play style.

#2 Recoil Control:

Recoil control in COD Mobile

The second tip to aim like a pro player in COD Mobile is managing recoil control. All weapons in the game have different recoil patterns, and they will need to be mastered individually. The best way to go about this is by consistently using the same weapons, until the recoil pattern of said weapon gets instilled into your muscle memory. This will help you gradually improve your aim, thereby allowing you to make the best weapon choice for a variety of ranges.

#3 Pre fire or Pre-aim:

Pre-fire in COD Mobile

Pre-fire or Pre-aim is one of the best techniques to use in all battle royale games. The same applies to COD Mobile as well. Prefiring will help the player lure the opponent player out of his hiding spot and kill him. When pre-aiming, players can ADS and move slowly, thereby allowing them to quickly react to an enemy.

#4 Sensitivity settings:

Sensitivity settings in COD Mobile (Image credits: iRok Gaming YT)

The last tip to aim like a pro in COD Mobile is to find the perfect sensitivity settings. Players can change their sensitivity settings for different scopes to trace movement easily. Finding the right sensitivity settings for your comfort will vastly improve your aim in COD Mobile.

