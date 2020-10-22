PUBG Mobile has hundreds of beautiful outfits and weapon skins that make the game even more fun to play. In PUBG Mobile, players can get a hold of these weapons skins by either purchasing the Elite Royale Pass, or by using UC in the shop section of the game.

But, for players who don't want to purchase UC or the Royale Pass, here are some alternate methods to get these skins for free. It includes completing achievements or using redeem codes. In this article, we discuss how to get a free M416 assault rifle skin in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Get free M416 skin:

#1 From Achievements:

Free M416 skin achievement

PUBG Mobile players who desire to acquire a free M416 skin can get it by completing a simple achievement. The achievement is known as Assault Mastery, and it requires players to kill a particular number of opponents with an assault rifle. The user doesn't necessarily need to use an M416 to complete this challenge, thereby making a much easier task to complete.

Assault Mastery V: Kill 2000 enemy players with assault rifle

#2 Using Redeem codes:

M416 skin redeem codes

PUBG Mobile also releases official redeem codes that reward players with outfits, weapons skins, and other such items. These redeem codes are available to all players of the game, and are redeemable on PUBG Mobile's official website. Some of these codes offer M416 assault rifle skins too, which upon redemption, can be used in-game.

#3 Opening crates:

M416 skin in crates

Another great way to potentially get a free M416 assault rifle is by opening crates. The developers add free M416 assault rifle skins into these crates occasionally. All that players need to get a free skin while opening these crates, is a bit of luck.

#4 Completing Events:

Events for free M416 skin

The last trick to get a free M416 assault rifle skin is by taking part in the various events. PUBG Mobile releases many events that reward players with colorful outfits and even weapon skins. Players can look out for these in the event section of the game, and will eventually be presented with an opportunity to get their favorite weapon skins for free.

