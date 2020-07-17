COD Mobile: 30 cool names for beginners in 2020

COD Mobile has become immensely popular due to the adrenaline-charged experience it provides. The game has various features that make it stand out from other mobile games of the same genre. This is why there are a lot of new players joining the game everyday.

These beginners are often on the lookout for unique names that perfectly embody their gameplay and personality in the game. In this article, we list out some of the most unique names that new players can use in COD Mobile.

30 Cool Names in COD Mobile for Beginners

#1 ₲ⱧØ₴₮

#2 𝕹𝖔𝖇𝖑𝖊

#3 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙

#4 卄ㄖㄥㄥㄖ山

#5 ʙʀᴇᴀᴋ ᴘᴏɪɴᴛ

#6 Aʂʂαʂʂιɳ

#7 ŇƗǤĦŦΜΔŘ€

#8 νι¢тσя

#9 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑

#10 ω⊙↳Ϝ

#11 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐬

#12 ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱

#13 XÆA

#14 R̷e̷s̷u̷r̷r̷e̷c̷t̷

#15 尺丨丂乇

#16 DΣƧƬIПY

#17 LoN3

#18 Ⓖⓞⓛⓓⓔⓝ

#19 åק¤ȽȽ¤

#20 FREAK

#21 ДCΞ

#22 ᖴᎥᖇᗴ

#23 EᗩGᒪE

#24 кιℓℓєя

#25 ₳₥₥Ø

#26 F3ΛЯ

#27 IC3

#28 🇵🇪K

#29 Ap3X

#30 ƓօӀժҽղ

How to change your name in COD Mobile

Rename Card in COD Mobile

To change their name in COD Mobile, players will need a rename card which they can purchase from the in-game store for 1000 Credits. They will then have to follow the steps below to change their names:

Step 1: After the players purchase the rename card, they will find it in their inventory.

Step 2: Press on the rename card present in the inventory and click on 'Use'.

Step 3: A dialog box appears where the players have to input the new name.

Step 4: Enter the name and click on the OK button.