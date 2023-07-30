Call of Duty

100 funny Call of Duty names in 2023

With the new Call of Duty (CoD) title announced to release very soon, players have been frantically searching for numerous funny Call of Duty names to incorporate into their matches in Warzone 2, MW2, or any of the multiplayer titles. While some simply want to stand out with a stylish name, others like taunting enemies while knocking them down in the raging battlefield.

This article presents a list of 100 funny Call of Duty names that players can use in their games to lighten the mood and also troll their opponents.

What are good Call of Duty names?

These are some of the best nicknames that players can utilize when playing any Call of Duty title:

  1. Call of Death
  2. SnippingTurd
  3. LastEye
  4. Hungry Chicken Seekers
  5. Trollers
  6. BonkMega
  7. DogeCool
  8. Bonk_da_Doge
  9. Whoo_ver_dam
  10. Call of Demons
  11. Noob Hunter
  12. Conartist𒆜VêŃ๏M𒆜
  13. Iиғєяиө
  14. B亗sT 乂 MVP
  15. ᴷᴵᴺᴳOғB͠a͠r²
  16. ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂
  17. SkULL༒CruSHeR
  18. SOUL々MORTAL
  19. sɴɪᴘᴇʀʟᴏʀᴅ
  20. Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX
  21. 💀₲ØĐ₭łⱠⱠɆⱤ💀
  22. PubgStriker
  23. NoFreeFire
  24. COD_non_Gamer
  25. Sergeant Ghost
  26. Boiled Blood Hunters
  27. Chicken_Blubber_gum
  28. Sgt_bubblebutt
  29. Poop Flooflers
  30. Pee_nut_busters
  31. Cpt Colon
  32. Droppings McGee
  33. Mcbuttocks
  34. Curly cries
  35. Ducky Goose Chaser
  36. Corporal Buttwiper
  37. Serial_crapper
  38. Boomer bomber
  39. Noober booper
  40. Caturdayenjoyer
  41. Poodini
  42. Simon Says
  43. Microcone
  44. Serial_licker
  45. Sir Poops-a-lot
  46. Parry Wotah
  47. CaptainKaboom
  48. wifiwarrior
  49. lanimal
  50. Craptop Annihilator
  51. Penguin potato
  52. Potato annihilator
  53. wokeandbroke
  54. buttwinkler
  55. iphoney
  56. Mr. Boomstick
  57. Kwik Skope
  58. FUBAR
  59. guitardestroyer
  60. introvertedcell
  61. Pawsitively Tilted
  62. Porkenstein
  63. Beefinator
  64. ChickenDominator
  65. FishnChips
  66. Smellyfishy
  67. Tuna Baboona
  68. Alakazam
  69. Sniper Monkey
  70. TacoTornado
  71. The Reloaded One
  72. Majestic Moose
  73. Grenade Guru
  74. Rebel Yell
  75. Red Storm
  76. Shadow Hunter
  77. thelazycorporal
  78. FatNugget
  79. Fatboy Wattson
  80. Sherlock combs
  81. Hanzo Bananzo
  82. Sneaky Hickey
  83. Neon Banana
  84. Mango Django
  85. Arthur Penwagon
  86. Frosty Chang
  87. Jethalal
  88. Gudiya
  89. Checkpoint1
  90. CheemulatedDaaktor
  91. Shaquille Oatmeal
  92. Ben when
  93. Captain Bowel
  94. Wrapcap
  95. Deadpan
  96. Panda_bornagain
  97. Kungfu dhanda
  98. Laal Yamraaj
  99. Kali Sher
  100. . CoD Enjoyer

When is the next Call of Duty title coming in 2023?

Activision confirmed Modern Warfare 3 as the upcoming Call of Duty title in 2023, with Microsoft's acquisition. The FTC vs. Microsoft court hearing suggests the game's possible release as early as the first week of October.

It should be noted that, though released through documents from a federal case, the official date has not yet been confirmed by Activision in any of its dev blogs or across any posts on social media. The dates listed below highlight different key points of the game's release. It must be kept in mind that these are still under speculation:

  • Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023
  • Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023
  • Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023
  • Full release: November 10, 2023

Modern Warfare 3 is confirmed to have a separate story mode like its predecessors. However, it is not clarified whether the storyline will be a continuation of the prequels.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more CoD news.

