100 funny Call of Duty names in 2023

With the new Call of Duty (CoD) title announced to release very soon, players have been frantically searching for numerous funny Call of Duty names to incorporate into their matches in Warzone 2, MW2, or any of the multiplayer titles. While some simply want to stand out with a stylish name, others like taunting enemies while knocking them down in the raging battlefield.

This article presents a list of 100 funny Call of Duty names that players can use in their games to lighten the mood and also troll their opponents.

What are good Call of Duty names?

These are some of the best nicknames that players can utilize when playing any Call of Duty title:

Call of Death SnippingTurd LastEye Hungry Chicken Seekers Trollers BonkMega DogeCool Bonk_da_Doge Whoo_ver_dam Call of Demons Noob Hunter Conartist𒆜VêŃ๏M𒆜 Iиғєяиө B亗sT 乂 MVP ᴷᴵᴺᴳOғB͠a͠r² ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂ SkULL༒CruSHeR SOUL々MORTAL sɴɪᴘᴇʀʟᴏʀᴅ Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX 💀₲ØĐ₭łⱠⱠɆⱤ💀 PubgStriker NoFreeFire COD_non_Gamer Sergeant Ghost Boiled Blood Hunters Chicken_Blubber_gum Sgt_bubblebutt Poop Flooflers Pee_nut_busters Cpt Colon Droppings McGee Mcbuttocks Curly cries Ducky Goose Chaser Corporal Buttwiper Serial_crapper Boomer bomber Noober booper Caturdayenjoyer Poodini Simon Says Microcone Serial_licker Sir Poops-a-lot Parry Wotah CaptainKaboom wifiwarrior lanimal Craptop Annihilator Penguin potato Potato annihilator wokeandbroke buttwinkler iphoney Mr. Boomstick Kwik Skope FUBAR guitardestroyer introvertedcell Pawsitively Tilted Porkenstein Beefinator ChickenDominator FishnChips Smellyfishy Tuna Baboona Alakazam Sniper Monkey TacoTornado The Reloaded One Majestic Moose Grenade Guru Rebel Yell Red Storm Shadow Hunter thelazycorporal FatNugget Fatboy Wattson Sherlock combs Hanzo Bananzo Sneaky Hickey Neon Banana Mango Django Arthur Penwagon Frosty Chang Jethalal Gudiya Checkpoint1 CheemulatedDaaktor Shaquille Oatmeal Ben when Captain Bowel Wrapcap Deadpan Panda_bornagain Kungfu dhanda Laal Yamraaj Kali Sher . CoD Enjoyer

When is the next Call of Duty title coming in 2023?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Image confirms



Via @algebra_sloth BREAKING: Modern Warfare III logo has officially been leaked by a promotion with Monster energy drink.Image confirms #MWIII is the title and features Captain Price and what looks to be Makarov.Via @algebra_sloth pic.twitter.com/qK2Ktjn8Gl

Activision confirmed Modern Warfare 3 as the upcoming Call of Duty title in 2023, with Microsoft's acquisition. The FTC vs. Microsoft court hearing suggests the game's possible release as early as the first week of October.

It should be noted that, though released through documents from a federal case, the official date has not yet been confirmed by Activision in any of its dev blogs or across any posts on social media. The dates listed below highlight different key points of the game's release. It must be kept in mind that these are still under speculation:

Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023 Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Full release: November 10, 2023

Modern Warfare 3 is confirmed to have a separate story mode like its predecessors. However, it is not clarified whether the storyline will be a continuation of the prequels.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more CoD news.