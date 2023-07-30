100 funny Call of Duty names in 2023

With the new Call of Duty (CoD) title announced to release very soon, players have been frantically searching for numerous funny Call of Duty names to incorporate into their matches in Warzone 2, MW2, or any of the multiplayer titles. While some simply want to stand out with a stylish name, others like taunting enemies while knocking them down in the raging battlefield.
This article presents a list of 100 funny Call of Duty names that players can use in their games to lighten the mood and also troll their opponents.
What are good Call of Duty names?
These are some of the best nicknames that players can utilize when playing any Call of Duty title:
- Call of Death
- SnippingTurd
- LastEye
- Hungry Chicken Seekers
- Trollers
- BonkMega
- DogeCool
- Bonk_da_Doge
- Whoo_ver_dam
- Call of Demons
- Noob Hunter
- Conartist𒆜VêŃ๏M𒆜
- Iиғєяиө
- B亗sT 乂 MVP
- ᴷᴵᴺᴳOғB͠a͠r²
- ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂
- SkULL༒CruSHeR
- SOUL々MORTAL
- sɴɪᴘᴇʀʟᴏʀᴅ
- Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX
- 💀₲ØĐ₭łⱠⱠɆⱤ💀
- PubgStriker
- NoFreeFire
- COD_non_Gamer
- Sergeant Ghost
- Boiled Blood Hunters
- Chicken_Blubber_gum
- Sgt_bubblebutt
- Poop Flooflers
- Pee_nut_busters
- Cpt Colon
- Droppings McGee
- Mcbuttocks
- Curly cries
- Ducky Goose Chaser
- Corporal Buttwiper
- Serial_crapper
- Boomer bomber
- Noober booper
- Caturdayenjoyer
- Poodini
- Simon Says
- Microcone
- Serial_licker
- Sir Poops-a-lot
- Parry Wotah
- CaptainKaboom
- wifiwarrior
- lanimal
- Craptop Annihilator
- Penguin potato
- Potato annihilator
- wokeandbroke
- buttwinkler
- iphoney
- Mr. Boomstick
- Kwik Skope
- FUBAR
- guitardestroyer
- introvertedcell
- Pawsitively Tilted
- Porkenstein
- Beefinator
- ChickenDominator
- FishnChips
- Smellyfishy
- Tuna Baboona
- Alakazam
- Sniper Monkey
- TacoTornado
- The Reloaded One
- Majestic Moose
- Grenade Guru
- Rebel Yell
- Red Storm
- Shadow Hunter
- thelazycorporal
- FatNugget
- Fatboy Wattson
- Sherlock combs
- Hanzo Bananzo
- Sneaky Hickey
- Neon Banana
- Mango Django
- Arthur Penwagon
- Frosty Chang
- Jethalal
- Gudiya
- Checkpoint1
- CheemulatedDaaktor
- Shaquille Oatmeal
- Ben when
- Captain Bowel
- Wrapcap
- Deadpan
- Panda_bornagain
- Kungfu dhanda
- Laal Yamraaj
- Kali Sher
- . CoD Enjoyer
When is the next Call of Duty title coming in 2023?
Activision confirmed Modern Warfare 3 as the upcoming Call of Duty title in 2023, with Microsoft's acquisition. The FTC vs. Microsoft court hearing suggests the game's possible release as early as the first week of October.
It should be noted that, though released through documents from a federal case, the official date has not yet been confirmed by Activision in any of its dev blogs or across any posts on social media. The dates listed below highlight different key points of the game's release. It must be kept in mind that these are still under speculation:
- Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023
- Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023
- Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023
- Full release: November 10, 2023
Modern Warfare 3 is confirmed to have a separate story mode like its predecessors. However, it is not clarified whether the storyline will be a continuation of the prequels.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more CoD news.