Warzone's iconic movement potentially returning with the Season 2 update

An iconic movement mechanic from the early days of Warzone could be returning in Season 2. In the most recent post on the official COD Blog, titled Call of Duty Community Update – January 2025, one specific change to movement caught the eyes of numerous fans. This led to many believing that the movement mechanic, known as Bunny Hopping, could be making a comeback.

For those unaware, Bunny Hopping is a movement mechanic that allows players to move at a faster speed than normally possible. This mechanic is accomplished by taking advantage of the game's physics, where players jump in quick succession accompanied by moving forward. This causes the player to gain a lot of momentum and move at unprecedented speeds.

Although the game allowed players to take advantage of the feature in Warzone 1, it was removed in the subsequent iterations, starting with Warzone 2, where developers focused on more realistic movement mechanisms instead of just the arcade-like gameplay that the series is known for.

Trending

However, it now seems like the feature could be finally returning to the series after a long hiatus.

Bunny Hopping could be returning to Warzone with the Season 2 update

The iconic Warzone movement mechanic, called Bunny Hopping, might just be making its way to the game with the Season 2 update. Under the Key Gameplay & Quality of Life Adjustments section for the updates in Season 2, several changes were listed that would be making their way to the title.

Expand Tweet

Under the Movement section therein, one sentence stood out:

"Increased both jump speed and successive jump height with one unmodified successive jump."

This movement changes note that with the Season 2 update, the jump speed of the players would be increased along with the height at which they can jump again right after landing on the ground. However, the post also states that one of those jumps that a player will make right after landing will remain unmodified.

Also read: When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 drop?

Although the words don't clearly state that it's Bunny Hopping, the wording is done as such that makes it out to be Bunny Hopping albeit with minor nerfs to how long one can Bunny Hop, since it's limited to just one unmodified successive jump. This could very well mean, that the developers are listening to the requests of their fans and will be bringing back Bunny Hops.

That said, these are merely speculations. Call of Duty has yet to clarify if the intent of this movement change was meant to be Bunny Hopping or simply improving the ability of players to be more mobile on the map.

Hence, these details must be taken with a grain of salt until Call of Duty confirms if the feature is truly returning.

Read more: Call of Duty's Season 2 update might make or break Black Ops 6 and Warzone

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback