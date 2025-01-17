Is Call of Duty 2025 coming to Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

Call of Duty 2025 might just be arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo unveiled its next-generation gaming console, and it has been confirmed that the system will be hitting the shelves later this year, which also lines up with the launch of the next COD game. Although there haven't been official announcements from both Call of Duty and Nintendo, based on reports from Microsoft, it can be safely speculated that Call of Duty 2025 could be making its way to the platform.

For those unaware, Microsoft acquired Activision — the publisher of Call of Duty — back in 2023. Before the acquisitions, Microsoft had made numerous promises to its Xbox community, and one of those reports is an announcement from the Head of Xbox himself, Phil Spencer, which suggests that the upcoming Call of Duty title might just be arriving on the Switch 2.

Call of Duty 2025 could be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2

Call of Duty 2025 could be one of the launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2. Back in 2022, Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox, officially tweeted that Call of Duty games would be making their way to the Nintendo systems.

Here's what Phil announced back then about bringing Call of Duty to the Nintendo systems:

"Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo. Following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people — however, they choose to play."

Phil Spencer stated that following the merger (which is now complete), Microsoft and Activision would be bringing Call of Duty games to the Nintendo platform. He discussed that Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to do so. Hence, if they stick to this deal, the next COD game, i.e., Call of Duty 2025, could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch's hardware, simply put, wasn't enough to handle the latest Call of Duty games. However, with the Switch 2, there are reports of significant upgrades that should be capable of playing all the latest releases natively on the system.

But that is not all. There's another rumor that could tie up all the loose ends. Back in early 2023, it was reported that Activision was hiring members for a new studio that would solely lead the development of COD games for Nintendo devices.

Moreover, with both Nintendo Switch 2 and Call of Duty 2025 releasing around the same time, it's likely that Call of Duty will be adding support for another platform to their list. Currently, COD games are released on Windows PC, Xbox (both last and current-gen), and PlayStation (both last and current-gen). However, with the Black Ops 6, it was evident that the last-gen systems were simply unable to keep up with the improvements in the game.

Hence, Call of Duty 2025 could be a current-generation-only game, launching on the Windows PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

That covers everything that you need to know about the possibility of Call of Duty 2025 releasing on Nintendo Switch 2. Do note that these are merely speculations based on statements made by Phil Spencer almost three years ago. Call of Duty nor Nintendo, have officially announced any details of a release on the next-gen gaming system as of now.

