Call of Duty announces 6 days of double XP in Black Ops 6 to celebrate 115 Day

Call of Duty has announced six days of double XP to celebrate the 115 Day in Black Ops 6. The Double XP is already live in the game, and it will be available for players till January 21 at 10 AM PT. Call of Duty celebrates 115 Day on January 15, and the devs have announced a bunch of new content for fans just like they did during Black Ops Cold War.

With all new content, which includes the announcement of the brand new map Tomb, Activision has also turned double XP on in the game. Read on to learn more about the double XP in Black Ops 6 to celebrate the 115 Day.

Black Ops 6's latest double XP week explained

As mentioned before, Call of Duty has already turned double XP on in Black Ops 6. Here is everything that players will earn till January 21:

Trending

2X GobbleGum earn rate

2X Player XP

2X Weapon XP

2X Battle Pass XP

In the official blog, Activision stated,

"In honor of 115 Day, we’re dropping the Black Ops 6 version of a Quad Feed for six days so everyone can load up on GobbleGums and maybe hit that next Prestige before Season 02 drops. Now live through 10 AM PT on January 21"

The devs have also revealed the brand new map Tomb, which is coming to the game with the Season 2 update on January 28. Furthermore, there are some significant quality-of-life changes that players can also expect with the latest season.

Check out our other Black Ops 6 related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback