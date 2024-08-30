When does Black Ops 6 Beta end? 

With the launch of the beta testing, many players are wondering about the end date of Black Ops 6 Beta. According to the official blog the BO6 beta early access will end on September 4, 2024, at 10 am PT, and the Open Beta will en on September 9, 2024, at 10 am PT. However, depending on your region of residence, the end date and time might look a little different. Moreover, you must also take into consideration that the Beta is being rolled out in two phases. In the first phase i.e., Weekend 1, only users with Early Access will be able to participate.

Weekend 1 kicked off on August 30, 2024, at 10 am PT, and will come to an end on September 4, 2024, at 10 am PT. Then comes Weekend 2, which will be open to all players. The second phase for the BO6 Beta will begin on September 6, 2024, at 10 am PT and end on September 9, 2024, at 10 am PT.

With the end of Weekend 2, the BO6 Beta will also end. However, as mentioned earlier, depending on where you live, this date and time may appear different. Hence, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the BO6 Beta end date and time for all regions.

Black Ops 6 Beta end date and time for all regions

The following are the Black Ops 6 Beta early access end date and time for all regions:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) September 4, 2024, 10:00 am Mountain Time (MT) September 4, 2024, 11:00 am Central Time (CT) September 4, 2024, 12:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) September 4, 2024, 1:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) September 4, 2024, 5:00 pm Central European Time (CET) September 4, 2024, 6:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET) September 4, 2024, 7:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) September 4, 2024, 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) September 4, 2024, 10:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) September 5, 2024, 4:00 am (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) September 5, 2024, 2:00 am (next day) China Standard Time (CST) September 5, 2024, 1:00 am (next day)

Here are the Black Ops 6 Open Beta end date and time for all regions:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) September 9, 2024, 10:00 am Mountain Time (MT) September 9, 2024, 11:00 am Central Time (CT) September 9, 2024, 12:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) September 9, 2024, 1:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) September 9, 2024, 5:00 pm Central European Time (CET) September 9, 2024, 6:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET) September 9, 2024, 7:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) September 9, 2024, 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) September 9, 2024, 10:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) September 10, 2024, 4:00 am (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) September 10, 2024, 2:00 am (next day) China Standard Time (CST) September 10, 2024, 1:00 am (next day)

The Black Ops 6 Beta will end on September 9, 2024, in most regions. However, in countries such as Australia, Japan, and China, the end date will shift by a day to September 10.

Note that these are merely time zone differences and don't imply that players from other regions will get to play an extra day. Both phases of Black Ops 6 Beta (Weekend 1 and 2) will begin and conclude simultaneously around the world.

Black Ops 6 Beta end date and time countdown

With the end date and time of BO6 Beta coming closer, players would want to know the exact time they can play the game. Below is the countdown displaying the time until BO6 Beta ends:

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is set to be launched in the last week of October.

What can players expect from BO6 Beta?

For those wondering, in Weekend 1 only players who have pre-ordered the game on any platform or have subscribed to the Game Pass will be able to participate. In Weekend 2, everyone, irrespective of their purchase status and subscription to the Game Pass, will be able to play the game for completely free.

All players will also be eligible to receive all the BO6 Beta free rewards. This includes an XM4 Blueprint and an Operator Skin, which can be used in the beta as well as when the game officially releases on October 25, 2024.

However, note that your progression made in the BO6 Beta will not carry over to the final release, irrespective of your purchase status.

FAQs on Black Ops 6 Beta answered

Here are some popular queries about BO6 Beta and their answers:

Is the Black Ops 6 beta over?

Black Ops 6 Beta is currently live and will end on September 9, 2024, at 10 am PT.

When can I play BO6 beta?

Players can play BO6 Beta over the course of two weekends. The first weekends will last from August 30, 2024, at 10 am PT, to September 4, 2024, at 10 am PT. The second weekend will run from September 6, 2024, at 10 am PT and end on September 9, 2024, at 10 am PT.

How long is the BO6 beta?

BO6 Beta is 8 days long with the first weekend (of 5 days) being a closed one and the second weekend (of 3 days) being an open beta for all players.

That covers everything about the Black Ops 6 Beta end date and time.

