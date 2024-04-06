The best Striker 9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 will leave you standing as the top dog in your games. The Season 3 patch has bumped the Striker 9 into meta-tier performance and with a good set of attachments, this weapon will become lethal. The Striker 9 SMG has one of the fastest TTK in the SMG class, and naturally, quite high recoil.

This article will highlight the best loadout for the Striker 9 SMG that you can use in Warzone Season 3. Our recommended loadout's primary goal is to reduce the overall weapon recoil and improve your general mobility and accuracy.

Best Striker 9 Warzone loadout Attachment

Striker 9 Loadout in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle pick will keep you off the radar and provide you with an element of surprise. Pair it with the Striker Recon Long Barrel and Sakin ZX Grip for improved weapon range and better recoil control

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop will improve your weapon's stability, and the 50-Round Drum Magazine will seal the deal, providing you with one of the best Striker-9 loadout in Warzone Season 3.

Best Striker 9 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of some of the best Perks and Equipment you can pair with the Striker 9 Warzone loadout:

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Tactical: Semtex

Best alternative to Striker 9 in Warzone

Renetti (Image via Activision)

The Renetti is a great alternative to the Striker 9 in Warzone. This pistol packs an incredible punch, and with our recommended loadout for the Renetti, you can turn this pistol into a full-auto carbine.

Pros & Cons of the Striker 9

While our recommended Striker 9 loadout will elevate your overall gameplay, it does have its designated pros and cons:

Pros Cons Great damage output in close-medium range. Erratic recoil in long-range gunfights. Sustained gunfight potential with enhanced magazine capacity.

Slower than other SMGs of similar caliber.

FAQs on Best Striker 9 Loadouts for Warzone

Q1) Is the Striker 9 loadout meta in Season 3?

Answer: Yes, the Striker 9 is currently a meta-tier weapon in Warzone Season 3.

Q2) What is the best barrel for Striker 9?

Answer: For best results, we recommend the Striker Recon Long Barrel. It improves your bullet velocity and range and also lowers the gun's recoil.

Q3) What is the best loadout for Striker 9 for Resurgence?

Answer: Resurgence Striker 9 loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: Striker Factory Stock

Striker Factory Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum[

