Best Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone Season 3

SMG connoisseurs worldwide seek the best Lachmann Sub loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3. Introduced in the previous iteration of MW3, the Lachmann Sub (also known as MP5) stands out to be one of the reliable choices inside the Warzone Arena. Followed by a buff in MW3, players have already witnessed Lachmann Sub’s prowess during intense close-range fights.
That said, this article will showcase the best Lachmann Sub loadout that players need in order to add some wins to their name.
Best Lachmann Sub MW3 loadout Attachment
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Barrel: Lachmann TCG-10
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
The Shadowstrike Suppressor will muffle your bullet sounds so that you don’t get caught by the enemy radar. Additionally, the blend of Lachmann TCG-10 and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop will significantly reduce the weapon’s recoil. It also enables players to maneuver through the vast landscape of Warzone smoothly.
Meanwhile, the 9mm High Grain Rounds will ensure that your bullets pierce through the enemy’s vest. Lastly, having the 40-round mag as your attachment slightly increases the ADS time aside from increasing the magazine size.
Best Lachmann Sub Loadout Perks and Equipment for MW3
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: High Alert
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
How to unlock the Lachmann Sub for Warzone
Upon upgrading the Lachmann 556 Assault rifle up to level 12, players can get their hands on the Lachmann Sub for Warzone.
Best alternative to Lachmann Sub in Warzone
If you're looking for an alternative to the Lachmann Sub, the HRM-9 SMG would be the most viable choice. Since its introduction during MW3, the HRM-9 outshines most of the weapons in this segment. It's also quite evident that this gun is better in comparison to the Lachmann Sub in terms of stability, handling, and recoil.
Also Read: Best HRM-9 SMG loadout
Pros & cons of the Lachmann Sub
Despite offering a high fire rate, the Lachmann Sub has some drawbacks that halted this weapon from being the meta weapon this season. Below are the pros and cons of the Lachmann Sub:
FAQs on Best Lachmann Sub Loadouts for Warzone
Q1) What is the best Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone?
Answer: The best loadout for the Lachmann Sub is as follows:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Barrel: Lachman TCG-10
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
Q2) What is the best Lachmann 556 build?
Answer: Let’s see the best build for Lachmann 556:
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 60 Round Drum
Q3) What is the Lachmann Sub class in Warzone?
Answer: The Lachmann Sub falls under the SMG class in Warzone. With a high fire rate and recoil, it’s quite reliable inside the vast arena of Warzone.
To learn more articles like the best Lachmann Sub loadout, read below:
- Best FR Avancer loadout in MW3
- Best FR Avancer loadout for Warzone
- Best RAM-9 loadout in MW3
- Best Chimera loadout for Warzone
- Best MX9 loadout in MW3