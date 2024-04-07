Best Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone Season 3

SMG connoisseurs worldwide seek the best Lachmann Sub loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3. Introduced in the previous iteration of MW3, the Lachmann Sub (also known as MP5) stands out to be one of the reliable choices inside the Warzone Arena. Followed by a buff in MW3, players have already witnessed Lachmann Sub’s prowess during intense close-range fights.

That said, this article will showcase the best Lachmann Sub loadout that players need in order to add some wins to their name.

Best Lachmann Sub MW3 loadout Attachment

Best Lachmann Sub loadout attachments for Warzone (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor will muffle your bullet sounds so that you don’t get caught by the enemy radar. Additionally, the blend of Lachmann TCG-10 and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop will significantly reduce the weapon’s recoil. It also enables players to maneuver through the vast landscape of Warzone smoothly.

Meanwhile, the 9mm High Grain Rounds will ensure that your bullets pierce through the enemy’s vest. Lastly, having the 40-round mag as your attachment slightly increases the ADS time aside from increasing the magazine size.

Best Lachmann Sub Loadout Perks and Equipment for MW3

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the Lachmann Sub for Warzone

Upon upgrading the Lachmann 556 Assault rifle up to level 12, players can get their hands on the Lachmann Sub for Warzone.

Best alternative to Lachmann Sub in Warzone

HRM-9 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you're looking for an alternative to the Lachmann Sub, the HRM-9 SMG would be the most viable choice. Since its introduction during MW3, the HRM-9 outshines most of the weapons in this segment. It's also quite evident that this gun is better in comparison to the Lachmann Sub in terms of stability, handling, and recoil.

Also Read: Best HRM-9 SMG loadout

Pros & cons of the Lachmann Sub

Despite offering a high fire rate, the Lachmann Sub has some drawbacks that halted this weapon from being the meta weapon this season. Below are the pros and cons of the Lachmann Sub:

Pros Cons With an immensely high fire rate of 800 rpm and great maneuverability, the weapon allows players to kill their adversaries swiftly. Despite being buffed in MW3, the TTK immensely decreases for this weapon beyond mid-range. Its high muzzle velocity deals with massive help in tracking erratic adversaries. Since it falls under the SMG class, it has its limitations as it gets outshined by most of the weapons of AR and LMG classes.

FAQs on Best Lachmann Sub Loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone?

Answer: The best loadout for the Lachmann Sub is as follows:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Barrel: Lachman TCG-10

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Q2) What is the best Lachmann 556 build?

Answer: Let’s see the best build for Lachmann 556:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 60 Round Drum

Q3) What is the Lachmann Sub class in Warzone?

Answer: The Lachmann Sub falls under the SMG class in Warzone. With a high fire rate and recoil, it’s quite reliable inside the vast arena of Warzone.

To learn more articles like the best Lachmann Sub loadout, read below: