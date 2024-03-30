Best RAM-7 Loadout for MW3

The RAM-7 is one of the meta weapons in MW3 Season 2. This bullpup assault rifle has achieved incomparable heights this season. Featuring high mobility, rapid-fire rate, and great damage output for close and medium encounters, it has proved its mettle on the field in Modern Warfare 3. In the right hands, it's one of the best tools to cause absolute havoc in the game.

This article will explore the best loadout for the RAM 7, along with a detailed list of an effective class setup and equipment to go along with this kit.

Best RAM-7 MW3 loadout Attachment

Attachments guide (Image via Activision)

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

The Shadowstrike Suppressor will keep you off the radar and provide a sense of stability over the gun's recoil. Pair it with the Retort 90 Grip Tape and HVS 3.4 to negate the majority of the weapon's recoil and kick. These attachments make the already powerful Assault Rifle into a definitive killing machine.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop will improve the overall handling and control you will have over this assault rifle within Modern Warfare 3. Lastly, the 40-Round Mag is quite self-explanatory. A bigger magazine size will help you stay engaged in gunfights for a longer duration without having to constantly reload.

Best RAM-7 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment you can pair with the RAM 7 AR:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1: Tac Mask

Tac Mask Gear 2: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the RAM-7 in Modern Warfare 3

The RAM-7 will be available for players to unlock via armory challenges. These can only be pursued after you have at least attained Player Level 25 in the game.

Best alternative to RAM-7 in MW3

BP50 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

If this assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is not to your taste, you can swap it out for the BP50, which has shown incredible performance in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, and we expect it to remain meta even in the upcoming seasons.

Since its launch, the BP50 has taken the reins of being the supreme meta weapon within the game. Its reliability and great damage output make it the best alternative assault rifle pick to the RAM.

Pros & Cons of the RAM-7

While this assault rifle has stood the test of time and showcased incredible performance since its release, it does have its fair share of pros and cons. Here is a list detailing them below:

Pros Cons Great damage output in close-medium range Hard-to-control recoil might be a problem for newer players. Great versatility for an assault rifle. It offers incredible movement speed and handling experience. Long-range accuracy and damage output are quite poor. This weapon is mostly suited for close-quarter combat.

FAQs on Best RAM-7 Loadouts for MW3

Q1) What is the best RAM-7 build MW3?

Answer: Here is the best build for the RAM-7

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Q2) What is the best gun in MW3 right now?

Answer: The BP50 is the best gun in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded.

Q3) Is the RAM 7 good in MW3?

Answer: The RAM-7 is a great weapon in Modern Warfare 3. It is amongst the meta weapons in Season 2 Reloaded.

