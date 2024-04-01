The TAQ 56 is one of the best assault rifles to use in Warzone Season 2. While it might not be a meta weapon, it packs a heavy punch and has a slower fire rate that makes it easier for you to control its gun kick. It emerged as a leading gun during previous seasons but was ultimately replaced by the new weapons.

That said, this article will highlight the best TAQ 56 loadout for Warzone alongside a description of the attachments and the complete class setup.

Best TAQ 56 Warzone loadout attachment

Best TAQ 56 loadout Warzone (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds

5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Xline Pro

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control, and firing aim stability that increases the gun’s precision. The 17.5” Tundra Pro barrel increases bullet velocity and bullet range. The 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds significantly increase bullet velocity and damage range.

The Demo Cleanshot rear grip adds more sprint-to-fire speed and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed. The TV Xline Pro stock boosts sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed even further.

Best TAQ 56 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here are the best gear and equipment you can use with this TAQ 56 loadout in Warzone:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

How to unlock the TAQ 56 in Warzone

The TAQ 56 Assault Rifle can be unlocked after completing the necessary Armory Challenges. After that, the gun becomes available in your inventory to equip in different loadouts.

Best alternative to TAQ 56 in Warzone

BP50 Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

The TAQ 56 is a stable and reliable weapon in Warzone that can help you eliminate enemy operators in most medium-range gunfights. However, if you want to keep up with the meta, you can opt to use the BP50 rifle. It features a high damage output but has a wild recoil kick which can be tamed with the proper attachments.

The BP50 can dominate almost all online lobbies with its high Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed and consistency. This makes the BP50 a great alternative to the TAQ 56 in Warzone Season 2.

Pros & Cons of the TAQ 56

The TAQ 56 can be rewarding when used with the correct equipment but has some major drawbacks that could place you in dangerous situations. Here is a list of some of the pros and cons:

Pros Cons Easy to use and has a low recoil kick. Slow Time-To-Kill so you will need to hit more shots. Highly accurate in medium-range gunfights. Fails to perform in close range due to lower fire rate.

FAQs on Best TAQ 56 loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best long-range TAQ 56 build Warzone?

Answer: Here is the best TAQ 56 loadout for long-range in Warzone:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Q2) What is the most meta assault rifle in MW3 right now?

Answer: The current meta in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded is dominated by the BP50 Assault Rifle.

Q3) Is the TAQ 56 good in MW3?

Answer: The TAQ 56 is great for MW3 as it can decimate players with just a few body shots. However, its effectiveness falls short if you want to use it in Warzone.

