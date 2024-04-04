Best Kastov-74U loadout in MW3 Season 3

Obtaining the best Kastov-74U loadout will ensure your dominance over the maps in MW3 Season 3. This lethal Assault rifle, made in Kastovia and first introduced in COD: MW2, proves to be beginner-friendly with its reliable handling, particularly in close to mid-range engagements. With the proper set of attachments, it can wreak havoc.

That being said, players who want to dominate the MW3 arena like professionals, read below to know more about the best Kastov-74U loadout.

Best Kastov-74U loadout Attachment in MW3

Best Kastov-74U loadout attachments (Image via Activision)

Here are the best Kastove-74U loadout attachments you should use in MW3 season 3:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Barrel: Shorttac 190mm

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor will keep you invisible from the enemy radar. Apart from maintaining invisibility, it also enhances your maneuvering capabilities on the map.

With a Shorttac 190mm Barrel, you can observe a significant change in the recoil control. Moreover, it will slightly enhance the bullet velocity and hip recoil control of the weapon. Meanwhile, DR-6 Handstop underbarrel will enhance numerous things including ADS Speed, movement speed, and walking speed while aiming at a distance.

The Demo X-2 Rear Grip will add a little bit of control to the gun’s recoil alongside its kick. Lastly, a 45-round Mag will ensure you don’t have to reload in between a high-octane fight as it provides enough bullets to finish off your adversary.

Best Kastov-74U Loadout Perks and Equipment in MW3

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear 2: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Field Upgrade: Munition Box

Munition Box Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Tactical: Semtex

How to unlock the Kastov-74U in MW3?

Players need to upgrade the Kastov 545 to level 13 to get their hands on the Kastov-74U weapon in MW3. However, Modern Warfare players could unlock this weapon in the game's previous iteration (MW2). The weapons unlocked in MW2 carry forward to its next version MW3.

Best alternative to Kastov-74U in MW3

Kastov 762 in MW3 (Image via Sportskeeda || Activision)

If you are not satisfied with the Kastov-74U in MW3, you can swap it for the Kastove 762 Assault rifle. The Russian rifle is a beast and way superior to the Kastov-74U. Players tend to rely on this weapon more as it is more dependable in close or mid-range battles.

Pros & Cons of the Kastov-74U

As one of the oldest Assault rifles from the COD franchise, this weapon has its fair share of pros and cons. They are:

Pros Cons This weapon is pretty versatile as it inflicts a decent amount of damage in mid and close distances alongside a lower ADS time. Despite outshining some weapons in this segment, it lacks the proper damage in long distances. Its high controllability allows players to control its recoil even during high-octane fights. It generally gets outshined by other meta weapons in terms of reliability, damage output, and more things.

