Assault rifle connoisseurs often seek the best Kastov 545 loadout in MW3 Season 3. Players tend to prefer this weapon over any other from the Kastovian family owing to how user-friendly it is. It possesses a unique set of advantages that outshine other weapons in terms of stability, handling, and more parameters.

Hence, this article highlights the best Kastov 545 loadout players should prefer before showing their dominance in MW3 online arenas.

Best Kastov 545 loadout Attachment in MW3

Best Kastov 545 loadout attachments in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Here are the best Kastov 545 loadout attachments you should use in MW3 Season 3:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Barrel: KAS-7 406mm

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Like any other suppressor in the FPS scene, Shadowstrike Suppressor will help you remain unnoticed on the enemy radar. The KAS-7 406mm will significantly enhance the bullet velocity and gun-kick control of your weapon. Additionally, it will stabilize your weapon’s recoil.

Meanwhile, similar to KAS-7, the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip will slightly enhance the weapon's gun-kick control of the weapon. It will also heavily decrease your horizontal recoil and provide steadiness while ADS walking.

On the other hand, the Demo-X2 Rear grip will give you the right amount of precision by reducing the recoil. Lastly, the 45-round mag increases the ammo capacity to keep you active in high-octane close or mid-terrain fights.

Best Kastov 545 Loadout Perks and Equipment in MW3

Vest: CCT Coms Vest

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Boots: Lightweight Boots

Gear 1: EOD Padding

Gear 2: Mag Holster

Field Upgrade: Munition Box

Lethal: Drill Charge

Tactical: Stim Pistol

How to unlock the Kastov 545 in Warzone Season 3

Players worldwide must follow two straightforward steps to get their hands on the Kastov 545 in MW3 Season3:

Upon reaching military rank 23, grab the Kastov 762.

Upon grabbing the Kastovian beast, grind to level it up to 11.

However, there’s a catch, if your inventory already comprised the Kastov 545 from MW2, you don’t have to unlock it in MW3 Season 3.

Best alternative to Kastov 545 in MW3

Kastov 762 (image via Activision)

If you're looking for alternatives for the Kastov 545 within the Kastovian family, you can rely on the Kastov 762 rifle. This variant outshines the Kastov 545 in parameters like damage input and bullet velocity. However, if you’re looking for an overall alternative, the SVA 545 Assault rifle is currently the meta and strongest Assault rifle for dominating MW3 lobbies.

Pros & Cons of the Kastov 545

Being introduced in the previous iteration of MW3, the Kastov 545 possesses a unique array of qualities. However, it comes with a major drawback that put this weapon in the shadows.

Pro Con This weapon offers one of the lowest recoils in MW3 with exceptional muzzle velocity, making it a pick for those who prefer stability over damage input. An average TTK has an adverse effect on this weapon's pick rate.

FAQs on Best Kastov 545 Loadouts in MW3

Q1) What is the best loadout for Kastov 545?

The best loadout for Kastov 545 in MW3 comprises

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel : KAS-7 406mm

: KAS-7 406mm Rear Grip : Demo-X2 Grip

: Demo-X2 Grip Underbarrel : FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Q2) Is the SVA 545 good in MW3?

In the ever-changing meta world of MW3, currently, the SVA 545 is one of the meta weapons in-game. With the highest pick rate, players prefer this Assault Rifle over any other weapon in this segment.

Q3) What is the most powerful gun in MW3 Season 3?

Answer: Currently, the SVA 545 Assault rifle is the most powerful gun in the third chapter of MW3. With the right set of attachments, it can create a nuisance inside the game's online lobbies.