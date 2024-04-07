Having the best FR Avancer loadout in MW3 Season 3 will open a pathway for you to dominate the lobbies in-game. The bullpup rifle made its debut in the previous iteration of MW3 and made headlines. It looks quite similar to the FAMAS. With a high fire rate (923rpm) and easy-to-control nature, players tend to prefer this weapon over SMGs while taking close vicinity engagements. With the proper set of attachments, it could become a nightmare for the enemy team in online lobbies of MW3.

Hence, in this article, we’ll discuss the best FR Avancer loadout in MW3 alongside its suitable attachments and equipment.

Best FR Avancer loadout Attachment in MW3

Best FR Avancer loadout attachments in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Rear Grip: SA Cation Grip

SA Cation Grip Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor will keep you undetected from the enemy radar by suppressing the sound of your bullets. Additionally, it will provide a significant effect on the damage range and recoil control of your gun.

The formidable attachment combination of SA Cation Grip and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip will massively enhance the recoil control of the weapon apart from providing great gun kick control and a sense of stability.

Meanwhile, the Slate Reflector will allow you to pierce through an opponent's armor precisely. Lastly, the 45-round mag increases the mag capacity which will be enough for you to gun down multiple enemies in a short period.

Best FR Avancer Loadout Perks and Equipment in MW3

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear 2: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Field Upgrade: Munition Box

Munition Box Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Tactical: Semtex

How to unlock the FR Avancer in MW3?

After unlocking and completing the Season 5 Battle Pass E8 Sector in MW2, players could get their hands on the FR Avancer in MW3. Hence, those who got access to this AR during the previous iteration of MW3, don’t have to unlock it in the current version as it’ll get carried forward to their inventory.

Best alternative to FR Avancer in MW3

SOA Subverter (Image via Sportskeeda || Activision)

If FR Avancer isn’t up to your taste, you can opt-in for the SOA Subverter Assault rifle. This meta weapon from MW3 Season 3 has the highest pick rate of 7.68%. Offering high ADS time and a great fire rate, it’s the go-to for any player hopping into the online arenas of MW3.

Also read: Best SOA Subverter loadout in MW3

Pros and Cons of the FR Avancer

Like every other weapon in MW3, FR Avancer also has its fair share of pros and cons:

Pros Cons It has a high fire rate allowing players to kill enemies faster in a high-octane battle. Despite having less TTK, sometimes it gets outshined by the LMG in terms of raw damage, and TTK.

FAQs on Best FR Avancer Loadout in MW3

Q1) What gun does the most damage in MW3?

Answer: The SVA 545 Assault rifle does the most damage in MW3. It’ll inflict 40 damage upon headshotting an enemy.

Q2) What is the best Battle rifle in MW3?

Answer: The SOA Subverter Battle rifle is the best gun in MW3 Season 3. With its controllable recoil, players can wreak havoc inside the online lobbies of MW3.

Q3) What is the best secondary gun in MW3?

Answer: The Renetti pistol is one of the best secondary weapons in MW3 Season 3. With a high pick rate of 8.49%, it offers great maneuverability inside the arena.

