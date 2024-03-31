Best FJX Imperium loadout for MW3

The proper FJX Imperium loadout in MW3 can make the bolt-action rifle one of the strongest in the game. The high-caliber rounds are extremely efficient for taking out enemies in a long-range engagement, and the damage output is also something you may like when handling the heavy sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 3.

While FJX Imperium in MW3 is a pretty strong rifle in itself, you may want to try better attachments to make the most out of it in an intense firefight.

This article will offer the best loadout you will require for the FJX Imperium in MW3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best FJX Imperium loadout attachments in MW3

Best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3 (Image via ZEPHY YouTube/Activision)

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor L

: Sonic Suppressor L Optic : Heinrichter Hybrid Scope

: Heinrichter Hybrid Scope Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Grip: Skull -40 Rear Grip

-40 Rear Grip Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Bolt: FJX Blast

The Sonic Suppressor L is a great pick for attaching to the FJX Imperium loadout in MW3, as it helps you keep a low profile on the battlefield and helps you maneuver between spots with ease. Paired with the Heinrichter Hybrid Scope, you can take out targets from afar without any hassles.

The .408 Explosive ammunition and the Fahrenheit 29" barrel also deliver plenty of advantages when piercing armor from longer ranges.

Best Loadout Perks and Equipment for the FJX Imperium in MW3

When using the FJX Imperium in MW3, here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment in the game that you can use to give yourself the edge on the battlefield:

Perks

Doublet Time

Overkill

Focus

High Alert

Equipment

Smoke Grenade

Throwing Knife

Gears and Wears

Gear: EOD Padding

Gear: Mag Holste

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

Field Upgrade: Tactical Insertion

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Boots: Covert Sneakers

How to unlock FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 3

You can unlock the FJX Imperium by reaching Level 55 in Modern Warfare 3 and completing the associated Armory Unlock challenge. If you have unlocked the weapon in MW2, you can also carry that over into the game.

Best alternative to the FJX Imperium loadout Modern Warfare 3

KATT AMR in MW3 (Image via HAYDZ YT/MW3)

If you want to fancy another bolt-action in MW3 aside from the FJX Imperium, you can try the KATT AMR in the game. Using similar attachments like the Sonic Suppressor XL, and the Zanf-34 Barrel will give you an advantage while using it on the battlefield.

Also read: KATT-AMR loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The KATT AMR is also an exceptional rifle in long-range firefights. With a manageable recoil per shot, the KATT is a great replacement for the FJX Imperium.

Pros & Cons of the FJX Imperium

Pros Cons Has a powerful damage output in longer ranges. Slower fire rate due to its bolt-action mechanism. A great weapon for quick scoping and lower ADS (aiming down sight) timing. Lack of maneuverability in close-range firefights.

FAQs on the best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3

Q1) Is the FJX Imperium great for quick scoping?

Ans: The FJX Imperium is great for quick scoping with its attachments. One can also use it for noscoping in close ranges.

Q2) What is the default magnification for the FJX Imperium?

Ans: The Optic SP-X 6.6x is the default magnification on the FJX Imperium rifle.

Q3) What is the caliber of FJX Imperium?

Ans: The FJX Imperium can still offer a default .408 Explosive ammunition while offering heavy damage.

For more MW3 guides and loadouts, check the links below:

RAM-7 in MW3 || RAM-9 in MW3 || FR 5.56 in MW3 || Holger 556 in MW3