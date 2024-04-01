The M4 is an evergreen weapon that can compete with the meta weapons in MW3 Season 2. It is a beginner-friendly assault rifle with moderate damage output but a low-recoil kick. Additionally, it is very flexible and can be used with various builds for different scenarios and playstyles.

Let's look at the most effective M4 loadout for MW3 Season 2 with a brief description of the attachments and the best class setup.

Best M4 MW3 loadout attachment

Best M4 loadout MW3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Barrel: Hightower 20"

Hightower 20" Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The T51R Billeted Brake muzzle increases vertical recoil control, firing aim stability, and gun kick control making it easier to land shots across the map. The Hightower 20" increases bullet velocity, bullet range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

The JAK Glassless Optic is a great scope for MW3 maps but can be swapped out according to your preference. The Sakin ZX rear grip further boosts both recoil control and gun kick control stats to create a low recoil build.

Best M4 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of all the gear you can use to make the most out of this M4 loadout in MW3:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the M4 in Modern Warfare 3

The M4 is a basic weapon in Call of Duty and you can find it in your inventory directly. It is unlocked by default for the entire playerbase to use. If it appears locked on your account, it is best to go through the Armory Challenge tab to check any associated tasks for the gun.

Best alternative to M4 in MW3

MCW Assault Rifle MW3 (Image via Activision)

The M4 can pave the path for you to master the entire Assault Rifle weapon class. However, you can also choose to use the MCW. It features a high damage output and has a similar recoil kick that can be easily tamed after grinding for a few hours.

The fire rate, movement speed, and damage range of the MCW can help you dominate lobbies. All these factors combined make the MCW the best alternative to the M4 loadout in MW3.

Pros & cons of the M4

The M4 has fallen off the radar with the arrival of new weapons like the BP50. The primary cause of this is the presence of some hard-hitting cons that have drawn a percentage of players away from this weapon. Here is a list of some of the pros and cons:

Pros Cons Easy to use and has lower recoil compared to others in the class. Poor damage output so you need to hit more shots. Can be used in medium-range gunfights. Fails to perform in close and long-range scenarios without dedicated builds.

FAQs on Best M4 loadouts for MW3

Q1) What is the best M4 build Warzone?

Answer: Here is the best M4 loadout for Warzone:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: Hightower 20”

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Q2) What is the most meta assault rifle in MW3 right now?

Answer: The BP50 is the best assault rifle in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded.

Q3) Is the M4 good in MW3?

Answer: The M4 is great for newcomers as it can help you understand the basics of the game without worrying too much about controlling the gun. It is one of the most balanced weapons and packs a moderate punch.

