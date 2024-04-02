The best TAQ Evolvere loadout in MW3 should increase the weapon’s overall accuracy and recoil control stats. The TAQ Evolvere is a unique weapon in the Light Machine Gun (LMG) class and has an impressive damage output. However, it can slow you down in fast-paced matches as the movement speed is lower than Assault Rifles and Sub Machine Guns (SMGs).

That being said, the TAQ Evolvere is capable of churning out great results with its massive magazine and damage range to skyrocket you to the top of the scoreboard.

Let us look at the best TAQ Evolvere loadout for MW3 alongside a description of its attachments and class setup.

Best TAQ Evolvere MW3 loadout attachments

Best TAQ Evolvere loadout MW3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 100 Round 556 Belt

100 Round 556 Belt Rear Grip: XRK Response Grip

XRK Response Grip Stock: Bombardier Stock

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle masks your position on the radar and helps you take down enemy operators by surprise.

The Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, vertical recoil, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability. Meanwhile, the 100 Round 556 Belt magazine significantly increases bullet velocity, recoil control, gun kick control, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The XRK Response rear grip increases aiming idle sway, gun kick control, and recoil control. The Bombardier Stock boosts recoil control and gun kick control for better handling.

Best TAQ Evolvere MW3 loadout perks and equipment

You can utilize the pieces of equipment listed below to increase your stealth on the map and pick off enemy operators with ease:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the TAQ Evolvere in MW3

You can get your hands on the TAQ Evolvere in MW3 Season 2 by completing the required tasks via the Armory Challenges. Once unlocked, you can equip the weapon in your preferred loadouts.

Best alternative to TAQ Evolvere in MW3

Bruen Mk9 Light Machine Gun (Image via Activision)

This TAQ Evolvere loadout can decimate lobbies with its large magazine size, heightened accuracy, and superior recoil control. However, you can swap it out with the Bruen MK9 for a similar dominating experience. This weapon features a high damage output and competitive accuracy that is perfect for medium-sized MW3 maps.

The Bruen MK9 has already proven its place in Warzone and can be the best alternative to the TAQ Evolvere in MW3 Season 2.

Pros & cons of the TAQ Evolvere

The TAQ Evolvere is a strong weapon, but it has some major drawbacks that have anchored it below the meta weapons in the current season. Here is a brief list of its pros and cons:

Pros Cons High Damage output and magazine size. Slower movement speed affects maneuverability and higher reload time. Highly effective in medium and long-range combat. It has high recoil and gun kick which takes a hit on its accuracy.

FAQs on Best TAQ Evolvere loadouts for MW3

Q1) What is the best gun in MW3 multiplayer?

Answer: The BP50 is currently the most meta weapon to use in MW3 Season 2. It is a powerful Assault Rifle that arrived alongside the second seasonal update.

Q2) What is the best MCW loadout MW3?

Answer: Here is the best MCW loadout for MW3:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

Optic: Mk3 Reflector

Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

Q3) What is the best Striker loadout MW3?

Answer: Here is the best Striker loadout for MW3:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

