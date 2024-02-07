Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 patch notes for Multiplayer and Zombies: New 6v6 maps, Warlord Keres, and more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 patch is live right now. With this being the first major update after Season 1, it offers plenty of changes. From new Warlord and story missions in Zombies to brand new maps in MW3's multiplayer, there is a lot to explore here.

Moreover, this patch will offer multiple events to celebrate The Walking Dead, Dune 2, and more. If you want to delve deeper into everything that's new in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, continue reading.

Modern Warfare 3 and Zombies Season 2 patch notes

Modern Warfare 3 and Zombies Season 2 content (Image via Activision)

The Season 2 patch notes for Modern Warfare 3 and MW3 Zombies are as follows:

Welcome to Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is upon us!

Before digging into the new content this Season has to offer, take some time to review our latest entry to Patch Notes for details on significant gameplay improvements, fixes for pesky bugs, and more.

Download the Season 2 update and play today at 9 AM PT on all platforms.

New Maps

Three all-new 6v6 Maps join a star-studded roster of locales with an iconic playspace to follow in-season. Start Season 2 off right by jumping into the Stash House 24/7 Playlist on day one.

Stash House

Follow the Federal authorities into a recently raided Bay Area stash house ripe for close-quarters engagements.

Vista

Welcome to a Brazilian mountaintop resort with gift shops and restaurants, a perfect environment for all playstyles.

Departures

Explore the Departures area of the Zakhaev International Airport, a clean and competitive 6v6 map with areas for all ranges of combat.

Das Haus (In-Season)

Navigate an under-construction skyscraper in the vicinity of Highrise as the seminal, small-sized Call of Duty: Vanguard map returns with an all-new look.

New War Map

Skydive into Operation Tin Man for a new, linear objective-driven experience in War Mode.

Expect an airdrop as your team skydives down to the roof of a skyscraper, navigating the multi-level construction site. One team protects the structure while the other plants explosives to clear a path downward.

New Modes

As each week of Season 2 progresses, be on the lookout for Playlist Updates containing each of the five new Modes.

Hordepoint

Capture the Hardpoint and hold it against attack. Fight back against the horde of zombies. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

Team Gun Game

Progress through a series of weapons with your team. First team to reach the score limit wins.

Snipers Only (In-Season)

Battle in objective-based modes with only hard-hitting Sniper Rifles.

Juggermosh (In-Season)

All Juggernaut combat, all the time, within matches of Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Bounty (In-Season)

The player with the most kills from each team will be marked as an HVT. The HVT alternates on a time interval and rewards extra points when killed.

New Weapons

Two new Weapons debut at the helm of Season 2 with two specialized additions arriving later in-season.

BP50 (Assault Rifle)

A modular bullpup chambered in 5.56. Tear down the competition with a high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy for dominating at mid to long ranges.

RAM-9 (Submachine Gun)

More maneuverable and agile than its assault rifle counterpart, this bullpup SMG chambered in 9mm is lethal at close range.

SOA Subverter (Battle Rifle, In-Season)

Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil.

Soulrender (Melee, In-Season)

A ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat.

New Aftermarket Parts

In tandem with new weaponry is an arsenal of new Aftermarket Parts to transform your favorite Weapons.

JAK Burnout (Holger 26, Battle Pass)

Gives the Holger 26 an adverse fire mode that provides a dramatically increased fire rate but will overheat and expand the barrel, introducing increased recoil over time.

JAK Tyrant 762 Kit (Longbow, Weekly Challenge)

This caliber Conversion Kit swaps out the receiver and magazine to accommodate 7.62 BLK ammunition for a harder-hitting, subsonic weapon.

JAK Backsaw Kit (Holger 556, Weekly Challenge)

Gives the Holger 556 a high-capacity drum magazine and a side-by-side double barrel, allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at once.

JAK Limb Ripper (Attachment, Weekly Challenge)

Unrivaled at creating close-quarters carnage, this underbarrel chainsaw makes quick and messy work of anyone foolish enough to stand in your way.

JAK Maglift Kit (Haymaker, Weekly Challenge)

With a new binary trigger and reinforced magwell to accommodate the extra large .410 drum mag, this kit is a room-clearing machine.

JAK Outlaw-277 Kit (BAS-B, Weekly Challenge)

This Conversion Kit transforms the BAS-B into a lever-action rifle, slowing the fire rate but vastly improving accuracy for deadlier precision.

JAK Glassless Optic (Attachment, Weekly Challenge)

This glassless reflex optic offers a projected dot and state-of-the-art stabilization technology that reduces visual recoil while firing.

New Perk

A new Vest makes its way to Multiplayer for those of you with a silent-but-deadly playstyle.

Ninja Vest

Eliminate footstep sounds.

Immune to movement reduction effects.

Bonus Shuriken and Throwing Knife ammo.

Resupply Shuriken and Throwing Knives every 25 seconds.

New Operators

Legendary characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead fight alongside an old friend and not-so-familiar face.

Rick Grimes (Battle Pass)

A former Sheriff’s Deputy with a strong moral code, Rick is a battle-hardened survivor who will stop at nothing to protect his people.

Laswell (Battle Pass)

[Redacted]

John Doe (BlackCell)

Bound to an eternal cycle of war, some souls can never find peace.

Michonne (In-Season)

Michonne has endured much since the world changed, but those experiences have helped shape her into an apocalyptic warrior.

New Events

Season 2 is stacked with Events allowing players to earn limited-time cosmetic loot.

Horde Hunt

The Hunt is on. Every week, hunt down new featured zombie types.

Year of the Dragon (In-Season)

Start the new lunar year off with a bang with this Field Rep event!

Cryptid Bootcamp (In-Season)

Fact or fiction? Prove your monstrous might. (Tinfoil hat not included)

The Walking Dead: Fear the Living (In-Season)

Fight the dead, fear the living.

Vortex: Decay’s Realm (In-Season)

The Vortex is back and seeping with Decay's blighted touch.

Dune: Rule of Fate (In-Season)

Take control of the throne of fate

Global

Gameplay

Today’s update includes substantial adjustments to core attributes of weapons in Modern Warfare III and Warzone. Prompted by player feedback and internal review, these changes intend to improve the precision and responsiveness of aiming, particularly while using a mouse - although, these changes may be observed regardless of the input device.

ADS Idle Sway

While a player is aimed down sight, idle sway is active. This mechanic discourages players from holding their sights for an extended period of time with a constant, subtle motion that introduces slight inaccuracy.

ADS idle sway now initiates shortly after aiming down sight, rather than immediately, introducing a delay to the sway curve that is generally 5ms long but varies by weapon. Note: Sniper Rifles are not included in this change.

After the initial delay, ADS idle sway now gradually increases over a 3s period before reaching peak speed, rather than beginning at full speed upon aiming down sights. Note: Sniper Rifles are not included in this change.

ADS idle sway now consistently begins from the position of the player’s hipfire crosshair, rather than along the sway curve.

These changes ensure that players with fast reflexes and precise aim aren't disadvantaged the moment they aim down sights.

Hipfire Crosshair Sway

The trajectory of weapon bullets is represented by the hipfire crosshair position on the player's screen. Previously, the crosshair was influenced by the direction of the weapon, causing the firing direction to deviate from the center of the screen. Today’s changes eliminate the resulting compromise to accuracy without sacrificing the weight and reactivity this motion added.

Hipfire crosshair will no longer sway from the center of the screen while the player moves or rotates the camera. Note: We’re aware that certain Stock Attachments may re-introduce this behavior. This is unintentional, and we’ll correct these artifacts in future game updates.

Weapon bullet trajectory is now truly aligned with the hipfire crosshair, and thus, the center of the player’s screen.

These changes reward skillful aim. Simply put, where you’re aiming is where your bullets will go.

Looking Ahead

Please take some time to adjust to these changes and let us know how you feel. We’ll continue to monitor your feedback as we determine our next steps for aiming and related mechanics.

Customization

Fixed several instances of Charms and Stickers not displaying correctly.

Multiplayer

UIX

New Features & Adjustments

Added Weekly category to the Challenges widget in the Lobby view.

Detailed stat comparisons are now available for base Weapons in the Gunsmith.

Decreased kill feed line duration from 10s to 5s (-50%).

Decreased kill feed line fade duration from 1s to 0.5s (-50%).

Event category is now displayed first in the list of Weapon Camos.

Bug Fixes

New item breadcrumbs will now be cleared upon hover when using a Controller.

Platform-exclusive Calling Cards will no longer be displayed when unavailable.

Addressed an exploit that allowed invalid Attachment combinations using the in-game Loadout editor.

Pressing button combinations while in the Firing Range will no longer kick the player back to the menu.

Fixed an issue in which navigation through Weapon Select became unresponsive after opening and closing filters on a locked weapon.

Resolved a visual bug in which progression for Weapon Mastery camo challenges was not displayed accurately.

Fixed an issue where an incoming invitation to join a group would become corrupted if another invitation was accepted before it.

Fixed an issue in which players could not mark favorites in Gunsmith.

Round transition UI will now display correct scores in Search and Destroy.

Weapon progression viewing prompt will no longer open the incorrect menu.

Gameplay

Bug Fixes

Addressed an issue causing field of view to be set higher than intended after infil.

Players will no longer dive while using the Slide Only option on Controller.

Decreased delay before health regeneration begins from 4s to 3s (-25%).

Increased health regeneration rate from 40hp/s to 75hp/s (+88%).

We've adjusted health regeneration to better match the pace of gameplay. Now, for example, it'll only take ~5s to heal from 1 to 150 health, down from the previous ~7.7s. These changes aim to enhance the intensity and satisfaction of gunfights.

We look forward to your feedback as we determine our next steps for health regeneration.

Progression

Resolved various issues preventing the following Attachments from being unlocked.

RAM-7 (Assault Rifle): XTEN FRL-3 Heavy Barrel

Longbow (Sniper Rifle): Iron Sights Optic

XRK Stalker (Sniper Rifle): No Stock

Global: JAK BFB Muzzle

Added missing Laser Attachments to Gilded Camo challenge tracking for Marksman Rifles.

Breacher Drone kills will no longer count towards Frag Grenade kills Challenges

Resolved an issue in which Juggernaut Recon (Killstreak) would not track kills for Challenges correctly.

Maps

MWII carry-forward maps are now available in the Quick Play rotation.

Highrise

Adjustments to prevent players from spawning in unfavorable conditions near the Actibase and Phonic Reception areas.

Sub Base

Refined Hardpoint objective boundary in the Warehouse (P3) to prevent capture from an unintended location.

Terminal

Adjustments to prevent players from spawning in unfavorable conditions near Security.

Underpass

Players can no longer access an exploitable location near the Shelf.

Wasteland

Addressed an issue that caused more fog than intended on certain platforms.

Modes

Private Match

Corrected HUD elements after changing teams in War Mode.

Disabling Perks via Game Rules will no longer prevent some Blueprints from being displayed.

Weapons & Attachments

Decreased melee lunge distance of all MWIII Weapons to align with MWII standards.

Increased movement speeds of all MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.

Added gun kick control and recoil control benefits in Tactical Stance for all Weapons.

» Assault Rifles «

Holger 556

Increased aim down sight time from 260ms to 270ms (+4%).

MCW

Increased aim down sight time from 240ms to 265ms (+10%).

Increased sprint to fire time from 241ms to 252ms (+5%).

JAK Raven Kit

Increased maximum damage from 31 to 33 (+6%).

Decreased medium damage from 23 to 22 (-4%).

Decreased minimum damage from 22 to 20 (-9%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 20.3m to 19.8m (-3%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 29m to 35.6m (+23%).

Increased medium damage range from 40.6m to 45.7m (+13%).

Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.5x (+7%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.01x to 1.1x (+9%).

Decreased hipfire spread while sliding.

Decreased recoil and gun kick significantly.

» Battle Rifles «

BAS-B

Increased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 252ms (+9%).

Increased aim down sight time from 260ms to 270ms (+4%).

Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.3deg/s to 2.9deg/s (+26%).

Sidewinder

Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 600m/s (+11%).

Decreased recoil and gun kick significantly.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Increased delay before accelerated rate of fire begins to decay from 200ms to 500ms (+150%).

Decreased accelerated rate of fire decay rate from 300rpm/s to 240rpm/s (-20%).

Increased gun kick control and recoil control by 35%.

» Submachine Guns «

Striker

Increased near-medium damage range from 19.1m to 21.6m (+13%).

Increased medium damage range from 25.4m to 27.9m (+10%).

AMR9

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

Added missing hipfire crosshair.

WSP-9

Decreased aim down sight time from 240ms to 220ms (-8%).

Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 18.5m (+12%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 25.1m (+10%).

Broodmother .45 Kit

Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 241ms (-11%).

Decreased movement speed penalties by 50%.

» Shotguns «

Lockwood 680

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Increased sprint to fire time penalty from 8% to 30% (+22%).

KV Broadside (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 330ms to 240ms (-27%).

» Light Machine Guns «

TAQ Eradicator

Increased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 252ms (+20%).

Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 340ms (+3%).

RAAL MG (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time from 216ms to 199ms (-8%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 390ms to 330ms (-15%).

556 Icarus (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time from 250ms to 235ms (-6%).

RPK (MWII)

Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 380ms (-7%).

» Marksman Rifles «

MCW 6.8

Decreased aim down sight time from 271ms to 245ms (-10%).

Decreased all damage ranges by 18%.

Decreased bullet velocity from 1016m/s to 930m/s (-8%).

Decreased hipfire spread minimum from 5deg/s to 4.1deg/s (-18%).

Decreased hipfire spread maximum from 12.1deg/s to 10deg/s (-17%).

DM56

Decreased near-medium damage from 42 to 41 (-2%).

Decreased minimum damage from 39 to 38 (-3%).

MTZ Interceptor

Increased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 262ms (+4%).

Increased aim down sight time from 265ms to 280ms (+6%).

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.62x to 1x (-38%).

SP-R 208 (MWII)

Decreased maximum damage range from 19.6m to 13m (-34%).

Increased upper-arm damage multiplier from 1.15x to 1.5x (+30%).

Damage multiplier increase allows for one-shot kills to the upper arm.

Lockwood Mk2 (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 110 to 125 (+14%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 8.9m to 6.4m (-29%).

Damage increase allows for one-shot kills to the upper torso within the maximum damage range.

LM-S (MWII)

Decreased intensity of aim down sight idle sway.

SA-B 50 (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 110 to 120 (+9%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 14.2m to 10.4m (-27%).

Damage increase allows for one-shot kills to the upper torso within the maximum damage range.

» Sniper Rifles «

Longbow

Decreased aim down sight time from 550ms to 520ms (-5%).

Signal 50 (MWII)

Decreased maximum damage range from 48.5m to 35.1m (-28%).

SP-X 80 (MWII)

Increased aim down sight time from 521ms to 545ms (+5%).

» Handguns «

Renetti

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Decreased movement speed penalties by 50%.

Basilisk (MWII)

Increased maximum damage range from 6.9m to 8.4m (+22%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 15.2m to 22.9m (+50%).

Increased medium damage range from 22.9m to 35.1m (+53%).

Increased far-medium damage range from 35.1m to 41.9m (+20%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).

Damage range increase allows for one-shot kills to the head at a further distance.

» Launchers «

Stormender

Addressed an issue preventing some Killstreaks from being destroyed and/or disabled.

» Melee «

Gutter Knife

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Karambit

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Combat Knife (MWII)

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Dual Kodachis (MWII)

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Dual Kamas (MWII)

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Pickaxe (MWII)

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

» Attachments «

JAK BFB Muzzle

Decreased gun kick control benefit from 60% to 55% (-5%).

Decreased vertical recoil control benefit from 40% to 35% (-5%).

Increased aim down sight time penalty from 12% to 15% (+3%).

Increased sprint to fire time penalty from 11% to 14% (+3%).

Increased aim walking speed penalty from 14% to 17% (+3%).

Added 18% bullet velocity penalty.

Field Upgrades

Med Box

Decreased time to deploy from 1.9s to 1.3s (-32%).

Munitions Box

Decreased time to deploy from 1.9s to 1.3s (-32%).

A.C.S.

Objectives can no longer be captured from further vertical distances than intended.

Tactical Camera

Resolved an exploit that allowed players to see through the environment when used with certain Equipment.

Deployable Cover

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to become invisible.

Dead Silence

Resolved an issue causing activation sounds to be more audible to other players than intended.

Killstreaks

Juggernaut Recon

Oxygen meter will now display as expected while underwater.

Gunship

When destroyed by the Stormender (Launcher), visual effects will no longer persist on the player’s HUD.

MWIII Ranked Play Season 2

MWIII Ranked Play continues in Season 2 for its first full season, featuring NEW Seasonal Rewards including the Pro Issue MCW and new Divisional Camo Rewards to chase! Whether you’re jumping into your first Ranked Play match or continuing your grind, there’s more to unlock and competition to face. Below are the Season 02 specific details to keep in mind for returning competitors.

New to MWIII Ranked Play? Check out the Season 1 notes for a full breakdown! Keep the changes below in mind!

Gameplay

Maps and Modes

CDL Search and Destroy in Season 2

Maps Removed - Skidrow

Maps Added - Rio

CDL Hardpoint in Season 2

Maps Removed -Terminal

Maps Added - Rio

Returning Map - Sub Base

Sub Base was previously removed while an issue with P3 was investigated. A fix for this issue is now live with Season 2.

Content Restrictions in Season 2

Weapon Restrictions

Assault Rifles - SVA-545, RAM-7, BP50

SMGs - HRM-9, RAM-9

Sniper Rifles - XRK Stalker

Attachment Restrictions - JAK BFB, JAK Bullseye

Vest - Ninja

Boots - Tactical Pads

SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

SR Tuning

The amount of SR earned after wins early on in a player’s Ranked Play journey has been increased to help elevate players to their intended Skill Division faster.

To increase the competitiveness of the Top 250 Skill Division and reduce SR inflation, the amount of SR deducted after losses for players who are well beyond their intended Skill Division has been increased substantially.

End of Season Skill Setback

At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.

Example: A Player ending Season 1 in Gold III will begin Season 2 in Silver III.

Players Crimson II and above will start Season 2 in Diamond I.

Rewards

Rewards Reminder

Players can earn Ranked Play rewards in three ways:

Rank Rewards: Available at launch and can be earned in any Season.

Players can continue their Season 1 Rank grind in Season 2.

Season Rewards: Available at the start of a Season and only available in that Season.

End of Season Rewards: Rewards that are awarded after the Season has ended and represent either your highest attained Division or an active placement in the Top 250 Division.

Season 2 brings new Seasonal Division Camos to unlock in MWIII Ranked Play!

Season 2 Rewards

In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.

Throughout Season 2, players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins: ‘MWIII Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: ‘Pro Issue Gutter MCW’ Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: ‘Farmed Them’ Weapon Charm

50 Wins: ‘Hard Day’s Work’ Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins: ‘MWIII Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen

100 Wins: ‘MWIII Season 2 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Rewards

At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season or an active placement in the Top 250 Division.

Season 2 Division Rewards

Bronze: ‘MWIII Season 2 Bronze’ Emblem

Silver: ‘MWIII Season 2 Silver’ Emblem

Gold: ‘MWIII Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Animated Emblem

Platinum: ‘MWIII Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Animated Emblem

Diamond: ‘MWIII Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Animated Emblem

Crimson: ‘MWIII Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Animated Emblem

Iridescent: ‘MWIII Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo and Animated Emblem

Top 250: ‘MWIII Season 2 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card

Players must finish in the Top 250 Division to qualify for these rewards.

Seasonal Division Operators

Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in the following Seasons in Modern Warfare III and Warzone:

Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Operator Skin set based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Operator Skin set based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Operator Skin set by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division.

Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Operator Skin set by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must finish in the Top 250 Division to qualify for these rewards.

Ranked Play First Place

The player who finishes Season 2 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive an animated unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for ultimate Season 2 bragging rights

Zombies

NEW CONTENT COMING IN-SEASON

Check out the Call of Duty blog for details on the new Story Mission, Dark Aether Rift, Schematics, and more coming in-season during Season 2.

GAMEPLAY

Increased the drop chance for Ammo Pouches in the High Threat Zone.

WEAPONS

» Season 1 Weapons «

New Weapons introduced in Season 1 have been added to the loot pool and can be found in lockers, crates, and the Mystery Box.

» Wonder Weapons «

Ray Gun

Damage has increased for both the base weapon and when Pack-A-Punched.

Base projectile speed has been increased (+60%) with further increases when Pack-A-Punched (+110%).

Reduced the damage the Ray Gun will deal to its owner.

Players will now enter into a downed state in 8 shots.

The Scorcher

Decreased the time between pressing fire and the Scorcher charging up.

Direct impact Plasma damage has been increased (+333%).

Lingering Plasma length and diameter now increase with each charge.

Lingering Plasma damage has been increased (+428%).

Lingering Plasma duration has been adjusted.

Lingering Plasma Damage duration for the initial charge has been decreased from 2 seconds to .5.

Lingering Plasma Damage duration now increases by 1 second with each charge.

Total duration is now longer by .5 seconds (at 4.5 seconds) with this change.

The V-R11

The V-R11 will now hit and deal damage to Aether Worms.

» SMGs «

HRM-9

Addressed an issue that prevented players from unlocking the HRM-9 via exfilling with the weapon in their inventory.

» Marksman Rifles «

Crossbow

Addressed an issue that prevented players from infilling with the Eros blueprint.

» Melee «

Dual Kodachis

Addressed an issue that prevented players from infilling with the Crysknife Blueprint in-game.

KILLSTREAKS

Juggernaut

Addressed an issue that prevented players from switching weapons after using a Juggernaut Killstreak.

Closed various duplication exploits with the Juggernaut Killstreak.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to carry more than two weapons via the Juggernaut Killstreak.

Closed an invulnerability exploit with the Juggernaut Killstreak.

CUSTOMIZATION

Addressed an issue that prevented the Kawaiii Endo Dismemberment Death Effect from appearing.

UI/UX

Addressed an issue that took players to the Modern Warfare Zombies main menu when attempting to preview a camo while the Stormender was equipped.

Removed some inactive UI prompts from the “Plea for Help Requested” screen.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

The Modern Warfare 3 and MW3 Zombies Season 2 is currently live on all platforms. Check out some of the latest Sportskeeda articles regarding Season 2:

