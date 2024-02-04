Is BlackCell Pass worth it in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2?

In the latest addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, Season 2 has brought a plethora of exciting content through the official Battle Pass and the highly anticipated BlackCell upgrade. The latter provides a premium tier upgrade for the base model. While the base Battle Pass is available for $10, the BlackCell tier costs around $30.

Let's look at the unlocks, featuring new operators, weapons, cosmetics, and much more, and decide if buying the BlackCell upgrade is worth it or not.

Is it worth purchasing BlackCell Battlepass in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2?

Firstly, the base Battle Pass showcases a captivating zombie-themed color scheme, adorned with purple Dark Aether crystals. Sector B1 reveals a diverse range of unlocks, including a weapon charm, a sticker or decal, double weapon XP, and a unique weapon blueprint with a red, black, and gray color palette.

As we explore other sectors like B2, B4, B7, and more, the unlocks vary from knife blueprints and operator skins to new weapons and vehicle cosmetics in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The standout feature is in sector B13, which introduces a pet Hellhound - a fearsome companion that adds to the gameplay. The Battle Pass continues to deliver with a range of weapon blueprints, COD points, and diverse operator skins, including a Ghost outfit.

Now, let's shift our focus to the BlackCell upgrade in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, an exclusive offering for seasoned players. It immediately grants access to the new John Doe BlackCell Operator skin, equipped with a unique Knuckle Sandwich finishing move. Animated weapon blueprints are present as well, such as the Molten BlackCell for the SVA 545 AR and the Requiem BlackCell for the Sidewinder BR.

Purchasing the BlackCell upgrade not only unlocks the exclusive sector but also grants additional benefits, including 20 Battle Pass tier skips and 1100 COD Points, facilitating a swift progression through valuable items. BlackCell members can enjoy over 20 unique rewards, featuring 11 operator skins and six animated weapon blueprints.

Notably, some BlackCell operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone showcase a reactive Decay, transforming the avatar from human to zombie and eventually to a skeletal state as eliminations accumulate.

The BlackCell upgrade is accompanied by several operator skins that showcase the golden zombie theme and animated purple effects on the weapon blueprints. While the black and gold theme may seem familiar, the addition of purple hues brings a refreshing and visually appealing vibe.

Additionally, the Rick Grimes and Kate Laswell Operator skins will be instantly unlocked after purchasing BlackCell in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 present a compelling blend of content through the battle pass and the BlackCell upgrade. With a diverse range of unlocks, reactive operator skins, and several other cosmetic enhancements, players can expect a thrilling experience in the latest season.