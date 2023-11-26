Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will reportedly have Dark Aether

The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise has brought some unexpected revelations about the Dark Aether storyline in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Treyarch revealed that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies would be included in the Dark Aether timeframe, alongside an image of a Mimic mini-boss from Black Ops Cold War that hinted as much. According to leaks, the game might include the parallel dimension as a separate tier for players in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

According to its inhabitants, the Dark Aether has been around "since the beginning of time," and the many factions within it have been at odds for that period. In scope, it is an entire universe that is strikingly similar to our own, albeit with certain geographical variances. Life occurs throughout the universe, not just on Earth.

This article discusses leaks that hint about the Dark Aether playing a significant role in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Dark Aether could be a part of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The leak comes from "MWIIINTEL" on X (formerly Twitter) that MW3 Season 1 will have a Dark Aether mission called Fear of the Dark. Leaks and rumors also suggest the addition of a tier-four zone, which might have Dark Aether. Tier 4 Aether Zone may not necessarily be harder than Tier 3, but it will likely be different.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed by the developers, but we can speculate that the player may enter the Dark Aether zone through portals. Considering the end of Act 3 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the cut scene towards the end shows Dr Jansen floating into a tear in the sky, possibly the portal to Aether.

Samantha Maxis is likely in the portal. We may be exploring the Dark Aether in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The storyline will lead us into the Aether, and we assume that the tear in the sky and the city center will play a significant role in the game.

What is Dark Aether?

Victor Zakhaev comes upon a container of aetherium (Image via Activision)

The Dark Aether, also known as The Place Below Creation, Hell, the Dimension of Death, or simply the Aether following the collapse of the Multiverse, is a dimension that exists parallel to that of humanity.

The Aether is a central factor in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, and speculated to be a part of Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies for now, as it seeps into the new universe created at the end of Tag der Toten in the Aether Saga.

The Aether storyline is still evolving, and it will be interesting to see how Treyarch implements it in future parts of the game.