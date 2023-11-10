Can you play new Warzone map Urzikstan before its launch in December?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) first season will release a load of new gameplay content, including a new Warzone map. The developers have already announced that the game will be receiving its inaugural seasonal update in the month of December 2023 and bring Urzikstan as a playable map for the community to enjoy alongside Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel.

Modern Warfare 3 is a paid title like its prequel, but Warzone will remain free-to-play. The first MW3 season update will be exciting for all battle royale fans as the player base will receive a fresh battlefield to conquer. However, you might not have to wait an entire month to experience the new arena.

This article will highlight if you can play the upcoming Warzone map early in Modern Warfare 3.

How to play the new Warzone Urzikstan map before its release in Modern Warfare 3?

The short answer is Yes; you can play the Urzikstan map before its launch in December as Warzone’s new battle royale map in Modern Warfare 3. However, you will not be able to play on it in a battle royale lobby against other players.

The new Urzikstan map happens to be the same playing arena for MW3’s Zombies survival sandbox mode. So, here is how you can drop in the upcoming battlefield before it officially launches for Activision’s 2023 battle royale title.

Launch Modern Warfare 3 with your account credentials.

Once the game launches, you need to click on the Zombie mode from the playlist instead of Multiplayer.

You will be sent into the Zombie mode lobby, where you will have to select your gear and a mission to begin the session.

As soon as you click Ready, you will be deployed to the new Urzikstan map, where you will have to complete the objectives and safely exfil from the map.

You can now freely roam around and explore the upcoming Warzone map.

It is important to note the entire map is filled with zombies and different monsters that will hunt you and try to kill you. It is best if you play the mode by the rules and find all the necessary gear before going out on an adventure to discover the new Urzikstan map in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. There are multiple Points of Interest (POIs), and it is massive.

The entire map is divided into three regions - outer, middle, and red circles. As you move from one circle to another and get closer to the center, the monsters become stronger and more difficult to eliminate. It is recommended that you locate and utilize vehicles to traverse the map and escape from boss monsters.

