Getting your hands on the Best MORS loadout in MW3 Season 3 is essential if you want to earn a series of wins in the latest season. The MORS saw its debut with the launch of Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, and its in-game statistics hint at how powerful this weapon could potentially be in the new season.

This article will explore the Best MORS loadout in MW3 Season 3 that you can use to dominate the multiplayer battlefield. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Best MORS loadout attachment in MW3

MORS loadout (Image via Activision)

The recommended build to achieve the best MORS loadout in MW3 Season 3 is centered around amplifying the weapon's mobility and ADS speed. The Crown-50 Barrel will keep your weapon's recoil in check, allowing you to maintain precise aim with this sniper rifle.

The SL Razorhawk Laser Light will improve your ADS (Aim-Down-Sight) speed and mobility in the game. Pair it with the Icarus Light Stock to achieve even better handling over this Sniper rifle.

Last but not least, the Quick Bolt and OP-980 will synergize to provide optimal stability to quick scope in the game. With this loadout, you will find yourself being a frontline warrior without having to worry about any of the drawbacks that are generally associated with carrying sniper rifles in close-quarter combat.

Best MORS MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

You can try out the following class setup and perks to synergize with this overpowered sniper rifle:

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

How to unlock the MORS in Modern Warfare 3

The MORS in Modern Warfare 3 is locked behind the Sector 4 segment in the ongoing Battle Pass for Season 3. To get your hands on this weapon, you must reach the designated sector by grinding daily and weekly challenges for Battle Pass progression.

Best alternative to MORS in MW3

BP50 (Image via Activision)

If the MORS in MW3 is not suited to your style, you can swap it out for one of the other meta weapons in the current season, such as the BP50, which has been hailed as the best assault rifle in the game.

Pros & cons of the MORS

As a brand-new addition to the game, the weapon is stronger than most others in its class. While it is too early to detail a proper list of pros and cons, preliminary gameplay has yielded the following results:

Pros Cons Extremely high damage output and exceptional mobility for a sniper rifle Struggles in close-quarter combat and has a long-drawn reload speed.

FAQs on best MORS Loadouts for MW3

Q1) What is the best sniper in MW3?

Ans: The MORS is the best sniper in MW3 Season 3.

Q2) What is the best Mors loadout for MW3 multiplayer?

Ans: You can try our recommended build for MW3 multiplayer:

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Stock: Icarus Light Stock

Icarus Light Stock Bolt: Quick Bolt

Quick Bolt Barrel : Crown-50 Barre

: Crown-50 Barre Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip

Q3) What is the best gun in MW3 Season 3?

Ans: The SVA 545 is the meta weapon in MW3 Season 3.