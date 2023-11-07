Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Armory Unlock challenges explained: How to complete, bonus challenges, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is all set to bring a brand new system called Armory Unlock challenges, and developer Sledgehammer Games has explained what this new feature is via its latest blog. Through this system, players will be able to unlock weapons, equipments, perks, killstreaks, and much more.

If you want to delve deeper into this brand new system and are wondering how to activate this challenge, this article contains everything that you need to know. Read below to learn more.

What are Armory Unlock challenges in Modern Warfare 3?

Through these challenges, you will be able to unlock weapons, equipments, perks, killstreaks, and much more in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This also includes attachments under different weapon progression paths. Note that the traditional way of unlocking items would remain the same, this just adds another option to get items in-game.

MW3 Armory Unlock challenges (Image via Activision)

There would be a menu for Armory Unlock challenges, where you'll be able to see the items that you can earning upon completing them. You can also "Activate" any specific item there. Then, you'll earn points for the Armory challenge for that specific item.

The Armory Unlock offerings can be completed via daily challenges in-game. Upon completing the daily ones, you'll be able to access a bonus challenge unique to each game. However, these are not applicable for Warzone, they are only available in multiplayer and Zombies.

What are the bonus Armory Unlock challenges?

To complete the bonus challenges, you need to win a match in multiplayer. If you are in Zombies mode, that might require you to finish specific contracts assigned to you.

Activision is yet to reveal the specific contracts, but we'll be able to get our hands on them when the game launches.

How to access Armory Unlock challenges in Modern Warfare 3?

To access the Armory Unlock challenges in Modern Warfare 3, you need to reach level 25. Once there, you'll be able to progress through the tasks provided by this new feature.

With MW3, Sledgehammer Games is promising a plethora of content at launch. For the very first time, players will be able to play a dedicated Zombies mode in a Modern Warfare game. Furthermore, the forthcoming title will also feature the biggest number of weapon camos that the community can grind for. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates.