When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 start?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 will be be released on January 28, 2025. Although details about the Season 2 patch are quite scarce at the moment, if the previous seasonal updates are something to go by, fans can expect a host of new content in the form of maps, game modes, weapons, Operator skins, and a brand new Battle Pass. Still, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are numerous reports of major collaborations with popular franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and more

When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 release?

As mentioned earlier, the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 should release on January 28, 2025. This date was derived from the Battle Pass timer that's included with both games. At the time of writing this article (10 December 2024), the in-game Battle Pass timer states that Season 1 will conclude in 49 days.

Exploring the release date of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

This takes us to January 28, 2025. Call of Duty tends to start a new season on the same day that the current one ends, ensuring continuity. That is why it can be rightfully assumed that Season 2 will come out in the last week of January 2025.

As for the time the update drops, that is quite uncertain. However, if previous updates are to be considered, we can expect it to drop at 10 am PT. Hence, depending on the time zone differences, the update date and time might shift by a day.

If you wish to see when Season 2 arrives in your respective region, simply launch Call of Duty HQ and check out the Battle Pass tab.

On the top left corner of your screen, there will be a timer marking the end date of Season 1, which should also be the starting date for Season 2. Calculate it based on your time zone and you'll arrive at the exact date the next seasonal update goes live in your region of residence.

Everything new in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2

The upcoming Season 2 update will introduce a list of new gameplay content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

BO6 will receive a set of five new maps throughout the new update. Three maps will be available at the start of the new season while the mid-season can be expected to introduce the remaining two maps. The game will also receive new game modes and a limited-time Valentine's Day playlist.

One of the fresh modes will be called Overdrive; the other is Gun Game, which will feature randomized loadouts. The LTM will bring two modes called Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance Off. The developers will also integrate new items called the Slipstream Perk and the War Machine Scorestreak alongside Hunter's Instinct Perk and Flyswatter Wildcard.

Black Ops 6 Zombies will receive The Tomb update as a new arena where players can explore and find the Sentinel Artifact. A new exclusive item called Perception Perk will be available with new Augments. Moreover, fans can consume three GobbleGums to utilize the War Machine (semi-automatic grenade launcher) to clear waves more effectively.

The devs will also integrate new enemies and Wonder Weapons into the Zombies playlist. A new set of rewards will also be provided to those who complete the primary quests before the release of the Directed Mode for The Tomb.

Warzone will receive a new set of bug fixes in Season 2 to improve the gameplay experience. A new perk called Reactive Armor will be available at the start of the new season. Low Profile Perk will potentially be available in the game in the mid-season.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone will receive a new Ranked Season with the upcoming update. All rewards for this competitive playlist will also receive a new makeover including fresh badges, weapon cosmetics, charms, and banners.

That covers everything that you need to know about when Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 might drop.

