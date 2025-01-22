XM4 is still meta in Warzone: Best attachments for the weapon

The XM4 has been meta in Warzone since the release of Black Ops 6. The assault rifle sits among the top weapons in terms of overall TTK, bullet velocity, and steady recoil pattern in Season 1. It is suitable for both close- and medium-range engagements.

This article provides the best loadout for the XM4, including attachments, perks, wildcards, and equipment.

Best XM4 attachments to use in Warzone

According to a post by content creator @BearPigCentral, the XM4 could break the record for being a meta weapon in Warzone. The last widely recognized dominant meta weapon was the RPG, one of the best guns in Modern Warfare Season 2.

With this in mind, here are the best XM4 attachments to use in Warzone:

Optic : Kepler Microflex

: Kepler Microflex Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag III

: Extended Mag III Stock : Buffer Weight Stock

: Buffer Weight Stock Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

The Kepler Microflex is an American reflex sight that comes with a thin frame. This optic is great for achieving an unobstructed view through and around the lens, which helps players get precise headshots in close- and medium-range engagements.

The Compensator is a muzzle that helps bring down the bullet spread by 20%. It is a high-quality compensator that drastically improves vertical recoil management.

Best attachments for XM4 in Black Ops 6 Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Reinforced Barrel is designed to increase firepower. It also helps improve damage range and bullet velocity.

The Extended Mag III increases the ammo capacity so that players don't have to worry about spontaneous reloads. However, it increases the reload time, with a minor decrease in aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speeds.

The Buffer Weight Stock is a bulky attachment that improves Vertical and Horizontal recoil control. However, it can decrease Aim Walking Movement and ADS speeds.

The Vertical Foregrip significantly improves horizontal recoil control. The Commando rear grip, on the other hand, improves aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speeds.

The Aftermarket Recoil Springs absorbs more shock while improving horizontal and vertical recoil control.

